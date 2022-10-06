Eagle Valley softball upsets Palisade 7-4

Eagle Valley upset Palisade 7-4 on the road in its regular season finale. Palisade is No. 8 in the CHSAA RPI rankings.

Eagle Valley used a four-run fourth inning to break away from Palisade on Wednesday, upsetting the Bulldogs 7-4 on their home turf in both team’s regular season finale. The Devils finished with an 11-9 record with the monumental road league victory.

The teams were locked at 1-1 until the Devils’ fourth-inning barrage. Eagle Valley scored two more runs in the sixth inning, and Palisade mustered up one in the bottom of the seventh.

The Devils had five players go 2-for-4 at the plate, including Anna Baker, who also drove in two runs. On the mound, Mattie Hobbs pitched the first 1 and 2/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out three. Sophomore Phedre Kempton went the rest of the way, allowing just seven hits and three runs in over five innings of work.

Thirty-two teams advance to the regional bracket through league play and RPI/MaxPreps, with league champions earning automatic bids. According to the CHSAA softball bulletin, leagues must have at least five teams to qualify as a league. Palisade is ranked No. 8 in the CHSAA selection and seeding RPI as of Thursday; Eagle Valley is No. 35.

The CHSAA regional pairings committee will meet Oct. 10, with the 4A/5A regional tournaments set for Oct. 14-15.