Avon kicks off SunsetLIVE! on Sunday, June 5

Avon is launching its summer season on Sunday, June 5, with its first SunsetLIVE! free community concert on the Terrace at Nottingham Park featuring Eagle County-based band Gandy Dancers.

The Gandy Dancers are an Americana/bluegrass/modern folk trio with a diverse and danceable mix of covers and original songs.

The band is comprised of Kevin Danzig (lead vocals, acoustic guitar and harmonica), Casey Boyd (banjo/vocals) and Brett Scott (bass fiddle).

The name Gandy Dancers is taken from a ski run in Vail as well as being a slang term used for early railroad workers in the United States, which explains the numerous “train” songs the band performs.

“SunsetLIVE! is the picture-ideal venue to wrap up your weekend with friends and family, bring a lawn chair, picnic basket and enjoy a relaxing Rocky Mountain sunset over Nottingham Lake,” stated Danita Dempsey, the culture, arts and special events manager for the town of Avon. “SunsetLIVE! is BYOB and all Avon events are plastic free so when you pack your favorite beverage be sure it is not in single-use plastic container.”

For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or 970-748-4065.