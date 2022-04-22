Avon Recreation Center seeks community feedback

The Avon Recreation Center is seeking feedback on its facilities, operations and programming.

The Avon Recreation Center is seeking feedback on its facilities, operations and programming. An online survey will be available in English and Spanish until Friday, May 13 on the Avon Recreation Center’s website.

“The survey is intended to gain an understanding of how we are doing and where we should be focusing our resources,” said Director of Recreation Michael Labagh. “The survey data will allow recreation center staff to assess community needs and lay the groundwork for potential facility upgrades, operational adjustments and additional programming opportunities.“

Respondents will be asked questions regarding frequency and areas of use, cleaning and maintenance practices, as well as desire for any operational adjustments, programming opportunities or facility upgrades and/or improvements.

“Recreation in Avon has evolved significantly since the recreation center opened its doors in 1995. We are hoping to further optimize and/or expand our offerings based on the growing community’s needs,” Labagh said.

The Recreation Department consists of 10 full-time staff members and five divisions: Administration, Guest Services, Fitness, Aquatics and Adult and Youth Programs.

The Avon Recreation Center is a 40,000 square foot facility including both aquatics and fitness areas. Amenities include a bouldering wall, two multi-use studios, 5-lane lap pool, diving well, leisure pools with water slide and water features, hot tub, steam room, sauna, updated locker rooms, weight room, cardio/circuit area and a functional training space. Programs range from adult group fitness classes, adult sports, personal training, birthday parties, afterschool care, summer camp, swim lessons, recreational and competitive swim team and American Red Cross safety training courses.

Within a growing community comes the constant need to recruit and retain quality staff members. The Recreation Department is hiring for several positions, including Lifeguards, Swim Instructors, Swim Team Coaches and Youth Counselors. Prospective staff can expect quality training, competitive pay, a fun and professional work environment and a free monthly membership to the Avon Recreation Center. If interested in working for the Town of Avon, a list of job openings and an employment application can be found at Avon.org/jobs .

For more information, contact Michael Labagh, Director of Recreation at mlabagh@avon.org or 970-748-4446.