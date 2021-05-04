Avon seeks volunteers for the coming event season

The town of Avon is seeking volunteers for the 2021 special event season.

“Volunteers are valued members of our event program and play a crucial role in our success. In order to provide our event program to the community, we need to rebuild our volunteer team. We are excited about the possibility of hosting events again and have an energized program this year to engage our community and visitors,” said Danita Dempsey, the town’s cultural, arts and special events manager.

The main role of the volunteer team is to assist town staff with all aspects of event execution. This may include distribution of marketing collateral, event set-up and tear down, greeting guests and supporting the town’s sustainability efforts.

Volunteers are offered a six-month individual membership at the Avon Recreation Center in exchange for 25 volunteer hours, or a 25-punch card in exchange for 15 volunteer hours. Service hours are available between June and October and 10 hours by no later than June 27. The annual membership begins around June 1. Punches are transferable and never expire.

For more information, go to http://www.avon.org/volunteer or contact Emily Myler, 970-748-4061 or emyler@avon.org .