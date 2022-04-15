Avon to host new and returning events Saturday

The Avon Egg Hunt returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

This Saturday, the town of Avon will see the return of its egg hunt after a hiatus, as well as the inaugural Ultimate Après Avon event.

Avon Egg Hunt

The Avon Egg Hunt returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Families are invited to participate in this free community event, which includes a coloring contest, jelly bean guessing game, exhilarating inflatable features, a balloon artist, face painters, a craft station and a visit from the Avon bunny.

Plus, 10,000 eggs will be filled with toys and candy. The egg hunt will be organized by age and is open to children 9 and younger. There will be three separate egg hunts in the arena: two for each age group for which participants can only join in their age category. There will be a special area for children 3 years of age and younger with their very own bouncy house and Egg Hunt.

To enter in the coloring contest, download the form or cut out the advertisement in the Vail Daily on Friday, April 15, and bring it with you to the town of Avon tent at the Egg Hunt.

Children can use their imagination, color the ad, and don’t forget to complete the information section at the bottom. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative coloring by age group and the winner’s colorings will get displayed at the Avon Recreation Center.

Ultimate Aprés Avon

Following the egg hunt, the town is partnering with Radiate Live Events and Always Mountain Time to host its first annual Ultimate Après Avon spring beer festival in Avon on Saturday, April 16.

This inaugural event coincides with closing weekend of Beaver Creek Resort and features unlimited tastings of premier craft brews, wine and spirits, a tented VIP area, live music and scrumptious offerings from local food vendors. The Ultimate Après Avon kicks off at 2 p.m. and welcomes attendees to come finish their day after skiing and stay and play in Avon until 7 p.m.

The event is free to walk through, but to taste, attendees must be 21 with a valid ID and purchase tasting tickets. No individual drinks will be sold. Online tickets are available at AvonBeerFest.com . Unlimited taster tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $75. Tickets go up to $45 and $80 the day of the event, while supplies last.

The VIP area will includes appetizers, a BBQ dinner and dessert catered by Lauren’s Kitchen. VIP ticket holders will also have access to two private bars featuring exclusive tastings and a viewing area for the live music.

Live music will start at 2 p.m. with an opening band followed by Colorado’s own Chris Daniels & The Kings hitting the stage at 4:30 p.m.

Traffic, transit, parking impacts

Starting Friday, there are a few traffic, transit and parking impacts due to Saturday’s festivities.

Avon Transit modifications

The Lake Street bus stop will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15, through 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. Please use the bus stop on Mikaela Way which is located to the east and adjacent to the Recreation Center.

All other Avon Transit bus stops will operate as normally scheduled.

Temporary road and parking lot closures

Lake Street will be closed from the Avon Recreation Center north lot beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15, through Saturday, April 16, at 11 p.m.

The Avon Recreation Center west and Town Hall parking lots will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15, through Saturday, April 16, at 11 p.m.

Parking

Due to the closure of Lake Street for the event, parking will be limited.

Free on-street parking is available, including on West Beaver Creek Boulevard and West Benchmark Road as well as at the Avon Elementary School and FirstBank parking lots.