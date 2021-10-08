Avon’s Fitness NT aims for a better experience

FitnessNT founder Christian Alvarez.

Special to the Daily

Business name: FitnessNT

Location: Avon

Date opened: May 1

Owner: Christian Alvarez

Contact information: Email info@fitnessnt.com or call 970-331-6648

What goods or services do you provide? Personal training, strength and conditioning (functional training) as well as a Life Optimization Program, indoor cycling and supplements.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We are offering our very successful Life Optimization Program, we are getting new equipment for functional training and winter conditioning, and we will be offering our new and exclusive line of supplements, “RicoBerry.”

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We focus on beginners, on those who feel confused and overwhelmed with all the fitness fads and trends, and don’t know what to do, so they decide to do nothing instead. FitnessNT is a place where you won’t feel the pressure of having to look like a certain body type or compete against anyone else. We focus on you as an individual, so that you can find the “fitness in you” and “be who you want to be.” It’s all about finding the best version of yourself.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? FitnessNT is customer-centric. We like you to feel comfortable, accepted and accommodated. I’ve been working in the customer service and client service for more than 20 years and pride myself on offering the best service a client could ever expect.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I am originally from Puerto Rico and have lived in the U.S. for 20 years, five of those in Colorado.

I have a bachelor’s degree in psychology and am currently working in the banking industry (17 years), where I’ve acquired multiple certifications, customer service experience and leadership roles.

I have also worked as a wellness consultant for an alternative medicine clinic, where I experienced the healing powers of good nutrition, exercise and correct supplementation — what I call preventive medicine. I am also certified by National Academy of Sports Medicine. I have taught in multiple gyms and studios around the area as well as having personal clients.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? My son was trying to use my Spotify account while I was doing a guided meditation while on the bike. It took us all out of the “trance!”