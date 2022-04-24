Can you guess the peak flow on the Eagle River?

The grand prize in this year’s Peak Flow Prediction Contest is a brand-new Wavo river surfboard by Badfish, which is valued at nearly $700.

Courtesy photo

Have a guess which day the Eagle River will peak in Eagle County? The correct guess could land you a sweet prize.

The Eagle River Watershed Council is currently taking guesses for its annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest, a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as engaging educational programs. River enthusiasts everywhere are encouraged to participate in the contest, which closes Friday, April 29.

The Peak Flow Prediction Contest provides participants the chance to guess the day and time of the Eagle River at the Gypsum gauging station. The flow in cubic feet per second serves as the tie-breaker, and prizes will be awarded to participants with the guesses closest to the actual peak flow.

Contest participants will be eligible to win prizes donated by nationally-known recreation brands, including Badfish, Fishpond, Yeti, Astral and CO Kayak Supply Online. The grand prize is a brand-new Wavo river surfboard by Badfish, which is valued at nearly $700.

This versatile surf-style SUP is perfect for use on the local Eagle and Colorado rivers and comes with a carrying case, pump and paddle. Other prizes include a Yeti prize package (which includes a 26 oz. Rambler, Camino 35 Carryall and more), a Fishpond blue river chest/lumbar pack, a prize from Astral, and a $100 gift certificate to CO Kayak Supply Online.

To participate in the contest, visit erwc.org/peakflow-2022 and purchase your ticket(s) before 11:30 pm on April 29, 2022. Winners will be notified after the threat of a false peak flow has passed. For questions, please contact Melanie Smith, development and communications Ccoordinator, at smith@erwc.org .