Colorado Democrats’ big health insurance bill was amended 21 times. Here’s how it has changed.

Republicans listen to debate in the Colorado Senate on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun

It was a public option bill, and then it wasn’t. It required the health care industry to cut costs by 20% at one point, but now that figure has been slashed by a quarter. For weeks, the legislation threatened doctors with fines and licensing consequences if they didn’t participate in the initiative, but now physicians can’t be penalized.

As House Bill 1232, Colorado Democrats’ sweeping measure to try to drive down health care costs, advanced through the Capitol, it went through a 21-amendment metamorphosis.

“It’s been changed four times when it came from the House to the Senate,” complained Sen. Joann Ginal, a Fort Collins Democrat who is skeptical of the bill. “But even more in the House.”

The changes — some of which have been sweeping — have been added to win over industry groups and shore up lawmakers’ votes, as well as to make technical tweaks.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .