Eagle County High Schools make ‘Best High Schools’ list by US News & World Report

Eagle County School District announced Thursday that its two comprehensive high schools, Battle Mountain High School and Eagle Valley High School, ranked in the top 25% of all Colorado high schools in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools Rankings.

U.S. News ranks public high schools in Colorado based on their performance on state-required assessments, graduation rates and college-level exams to create this list. The organization does not accept information directly from individual high schools, instead collecting data from the U.S. Department of Education, standardized test scores, and College Board and International Baccalaureate for Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, respectively.

Colorado’s state assessments for high schoolers cover math, english language arts, social studies and science. In eleventh grade, high schoolers take the SAT college entrance exam.

“We are incredibly proud of our high schools for this recognition,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “Top-performing high schools are those that serve all students well, which is directly in line with our goals, so it’s encouraging to see these kinds of measurable academic outcomes supporting our work.”

