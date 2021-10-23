Eagle County local earns recognition from state special district group

Colorado Special District Association Executive Director Ann Terry, left, presents Jeff Babb of the Eagle County Paramedic Services Board of Directors with the group’s 2021 Board Member of the Year award.

Special to the Daily

Jeff Babb, president of the board of directors of Eagle County Paramedic Services, has been named the winner of the Special District Association of Colorado’s 2021 Board Member of the Year Award.

The Special District Association of Colorado annually presents this award to a special district board member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to their district. This year’s awards were presented at the group’s annual awards luncheon as part of its annual conference, which was held Sept. 14-16 in Keystone.

Babb has served on the paramedic district board for nine years. In his role on the board, Babb assisted in the 2013 merger between the valley’s two ambulance districts. Since then, the District’s revenue budget has increased more than 50% and the fund balance has increased more than 30%. The district now has five stations and seven 24-hour paramedic crews from Gypsum to Vail.

Babb was also at the forefront of establishing the district’s capital projects fund to plan for the long-term investment in renovating, building, and purchasing new facilities, vehicles, and equipment. In addition, Babb played a key role in the district’s successful de-Gallagherization election and passage of a mill levy increase.

Babb has been a forward-thinking leader for the district. His ability to see the big picture has allowed the district to continue to look for new and better ways to deliver care to the residents of Eagle County through alternative healthcare models, including community paramedics and the new ET3 (Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport) program.

Through his working relationship with Vail Resorts, the district was able to hire a COVID surge crew of ski patrol paramedics and EMTs who had been furloughed from the resort. He also helped secure discounts on reusable personal protective equipment for field staff.

“Jeff is a very deserving winner of this award, and we are pleased for the opportunity to honor him and the extraordinary contributions he has made to his district,” Colorado Special District Association Executive Director Ann Terry said.

The Special District Association of Colorado was created in 1975 to serve the interests of the special district form of local government in Colorado. Special districts provide many of the basic services and public needs, including fire and rescue services; water and wastewater treatment and delivery; parks and recreation amenities; hospitals; libraries; and cemeteries. The association has 2,325 district members.