Eagle County Paramedic Services named a ‘best place to work’

Eagle County Paramedic Services has been named one of Outside Magazine’s “best places to work” for the second consecutive year. The district is the only health care provider on the list.

“We’re honored to again be included on this list of companies that create great workplaces for employees,” said Amy Gnojek, CEO and CFO of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “Our mission is to provide skilled, professional and compassionate healthcare to our community; we can’t do that without our incredible team of EMS professionals and support staff. They’re what truly make Eagle County Paramedics a great place to work.”

The Outside Best Places to Work program is an annual sponsored content feature presented by Outside Magazine and Best Companies Group that lists organizations with the highest employee engagement and satisfaction levels.

To make the list, companies from across the country provide a large amount of background information about workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. There’s also an employee survey process to measure personal experience; this year’s report features 75 companies of various sizes.

In addition to traditional benefits including health and wellness coverage, district benefits also include generous paid time off, employer retirement matching contributions and a financial, insurance, and recreation benefit to be used toward reimbursement for ski, golf, gym and other fitness/recreation passes.

Rankings and profiles of the winning companies can be found at OutsideOnline.com .