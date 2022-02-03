Eagle County Planning Commission seeking applicants

Eagle County has openings on the Eagle County Planning Commission. This is a great opportunity to participate in discussions about the future of our county. To qualify, applicants must be Eagle County residents for a minimum of one year and a registered voter.

The Eagle County Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Eagle Valley area of unincorporated Eagle County. The ECPC meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Applications are available online at EagleCounty.us/planning/planningcommissions . Applications are due no later than Feb.25 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us . For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.