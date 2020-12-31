Eagle County to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 and older

Eagle County has established a schedule to give the COVID-19 vaccine to residents age 70 and older.



In alignment with new statewide guidance issued Dec. 30, Eagle County Public Health & Environment will offer COVID-19 vaccines to county residents aged 70 and older. Three clinics are scheduled for next week in Eagle, El Jebel and Edwards.

Residents are those with a permanent mailing or physical address in Eagle County, and who will be present for 30 days past their first dose of vaccine to receive a second dose; or, those who own property in Eagle County and reside there for greater than 30 days at a time, and who will be present for 30 days past their first dose of the vaccine to receive a second dose. Household members of those meeting the above criteria are included.

Appointments can be scheduled online at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org or by phone at 970-328-9750 beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. If no appointments are available, it means the clinic is full for that day or location.

Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to sign an attestation confirming they are a resident of Eagle County and are available for both doses. Vaccine supply is still very limited. Appointments are required. Additional clinics will be made available as additional vaccine supplies are received.

The schedule

• Thursday, Jan. 7: Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway in Eagle, 8 a.m. to Noon

• Friday, Jan. 8: Eagle County Community Center, 0020 Eagle County Drive in El Jebel, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 9: Battle Mountain High School, 0151 Miller Ranch Road, in Edwards, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.