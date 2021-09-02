Eagle Valley High School implements 2-week mask mandate

Both this weekend’s football game and volleyball matches at Eagle Valley High School have been canceled after the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Eagle County Schools announced Thursday that after receiving guidance from Eagle County Public Health, and in response to a recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at Eagle Valley High School, a two-week mask mandate will be put in place. It will begin Friday, Sept. 3, and run through Thursday, Sept. 16, for the high school.

The high school has identified 36 positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan reached out to all the school’s parents Tuesday, notifying them of the current situation and encouraging more students to voluntarily wear masks.

“We saw a big increase in mask-wearing starting on Wednesday,” said Doan. “It was nice to see the students and staff feel compelled to do their part and wear a mask in hopes of keeping us at school. But, we need everyone to work together on this.”

Eagle Valley High School community members were emailed directly by the school Thursday afternoon about the two-week mandate.

The high school remains hopeful that in two weeks time, it can return to optional mask-wearing for its student body and staff, and will work with Eagle County Public Health and district administrators to make that decision at the appropriate time.