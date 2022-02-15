Eagle Valley High School to celebrate Gypsum boy with cancer

Eagle Valley High School students and faculty will come together Wednesday at an assembly to honor a local 11-year-old boy with cancer.

The student-led Wish Week is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Colorado, and Wednesday’s assembly will feature 11-year-old Jose, who has cancer and wishes to go to Disney World.

Jose’s parents are both alumni of Eagle Valley High School. Jose and his family will be treated to special entertainment, decorations and activities provided by the high school students during the assembly.

Make-A-Wish Colorado’s student-led fundraising program, Kids For Wish Kids, allows students to gain exposure to philanthropy and learn valuable leadership skills while raising funds to grant more wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Most participants choose to host a Wish Week, a spirit week themed around Make-A-Wish. Each year, Wish Week is planned and managed entirely by the students, with guidance from an adult advisor. The schools feature a wish kid and center their fundraising activities around that child and his/her wish, typically including a celebration that the wish kid and family attends.

Approximately 125 schools across Colorado participated in the 2021 Kids For Wish Kids campaign, raising $975,000. Eagle Valley High School’s 2021 Wish Week raised more than $9,000 and the school’s first four annual Wish Weeks generated enough funds to grant wishes to nine children. This year, students have planned a variety of events to help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to the 450 Colorado children battling critical illnesses who are currently waiting for a wish.

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can help build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted nearly 6,000 wishes to children across the state of Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.wish.org/Colorado or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @wishcolorado.