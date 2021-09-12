Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to dedicate 12 homes

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s Grace Avenue project is the culmination of collaboration between Eagle County Schools and the local branch of the national nonprofit. The 12-home project will house 29 children, and six of the 12 families are employed by the school district.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m., the community is invited to celebrate the families who have found home with a home dedication ceremony, home tours and key presentation.

“The partnership between Eagle County Schools and Habitat has allowed me to become a future homeowner in such a beautiful area,” shared one homeowner via a recent news release. “This truly, makes me feel they look out for the community and are willing to help whenever it’s possible. I am very thankful to work and be part of ECS. They provide my children’s education and now the land where our home (was) built. Thank you Habitat for Humanity, ECS and everyone else that contributes to making our dream into a reality.”

For more than 25 years, Habitat Vail Valley has been proud to work in partnership with families, building strong foundations for future generations.

“Every person who finds housing stability provides a benefit to the community. Through our partnerships, we’re helping build community infrastructure. Together, we’re able to make positive change,” said Emily Peyton, director of special projects with Habitat Vail Valley. “We were excited to break ground on our 100th home earlier this summer, and now we’re thrilled to finish the 12 homes on Grace Avenue and expand our partnerships with Eagle County Schools.”

Nationwide, there is an affordable housing crisis and it’s no different here in Eagle County. Housing is considered “affordable” if it consumes less than 30% of a household’s total income — oftentimes two figures that aren’t even in the same ballpark. Habitat Vail Valley ensures families can afford their monthly home payments, setting up them up for a brighter future.

Part of a bright future is ensuring families can live where they work: Educators are in high demand and it’s imperative they have the opportunity to live where they teach.

“We are extremely grateful for the work Habitat for Humanity does throughout our community,“ said Philip Qualman, the superintendent of Eagle County Schools, in the news release. ”They create innovative approaches to the continued housing challenges we are faced with. Promoting affordable housing helps us with recruiting and retention of high-quality team members in our district,”

The homes built on Grace Avenue come as a result of strong strategic partnerships: GPS Design and Architecture provided all architectural services, Eagle County Schools donated the land, Encore Electric provided materials and staffing for electrical in the homes, Beck Building Company provided estimating and construction services over the three-year project, Gallegos Corporation donated time and materials for bathroom vanities and kitchen counters in 11 of the 12 homes, and Green Sky Insulation gave insulation for homes and Wear Travers Perkins provided legal counsel. There are numerous companies that are committed to Habitat Vail Valley’s mission to provide decent, affordable homes to hardworking local families.