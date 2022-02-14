Jason Mills selected to be Battle Mountain High School principal

Jason Mills is losing the interim from his job title at Battle Mountain High School.

Eagle County Schools/Courtesy photo

Eagle County School District announced Monday that Jason Mills has been selected as the principal for Battle Mountain High School in Edwards after one year as its interim principal.

Before this school year, Mills served as the head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, an independent K-8 school with three campuses across the county. Before that, Mills spent more than 10 years with Eagle County Charter Academy serving in a variety of capacities including teacher, team Leader and governing board director.

Mills stepped into the role as interim principal at Battle Mountain last June, taking over the position from Rob Parish, who assumed the role of assistant principal. Parish made the move to focus more on his role as head coach of the high school’s cross-country team.

The interview process for Battle Mountain’s principal included three panel interviews involving representatives from the staff, student body, feeder pattern, building administrators and parents.

Although the panel was asked to submit at least two finalists to Superintendent Philip Qualman for consideration, during the final deliberations it became evident that Mills was the unanimous recommendation of the 20-person panel to assume the role permanently. The panel noted that the school’s culture of learning continues to be at the forefront of his desire to continue in the position. Qualman considered the panel’s recommendation when making the final decision.

“I can say with confidence that Jason Mills stood out as the best fit for our school among some equally qualified candidates,” said Sandy Borel, a language arts instructor and English department chair at the high school. “As he moves from interim principal into a more permanent role here, we are all looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Mr. Mills and contributing to his vision for our school.”

As the assistant superintendent who supports Battle Mountain High School, Dr. Katie Jarnot said, “It’s been a difficult year and Jason has demonstrated excellent leadership skills throughout. We couldn’t be more pleased to offer him the position moving forward.”

Mills has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Georgia and a master’s of education in Leadership from Colorado State University. He also holds a principal license and a teaching license in social studies from the Colorado Department of Education, earned through coursework at Colorado State University.

“Battle Mountain High School’s commitment to fostering a culture of engaged, creative, and connected learners is inspiring, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its collective success,” Mills said. “I’ve seen the dedication of the entire staff to prioritize our students and very much look forward to what the future holds for both me and, more importantly, the entire student body of Battle Mountain High School.”