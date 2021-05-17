Michele Miller named principal of Eagle Valley Elementary School

Michele Miller will join Eagle Valley Elementary School as its principal in the 2021-2022 school year.

Special to the Daily

Eagle County School District announced Monday that Michele Miller has been hired to lead Eagle Valley Elementary School. She will join the school as its principal in the 2021-2022 school year.

Since 2019, Miller has served as head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, an independent K–8 school with three campuses across the county. Prior to that, Miller spent 18 years in leadership roles for the Steamboat Springs School District.

“We’re excited to welcome Michele to Eagle County Schools and Eagle Valley Elementary,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “Her educational leadership experience and focus on relationships are an excellent fit for this school community.”

Throughout the interview process, support was uniform across parents, staff members and students. Comments on Miller noted her interest in both parents and students, with the comments that “her educational philosophy aligns with our IB [International Baccalaureate] model,” and “she highly believes in building relationships.”

For Miller, she was drawn to the district’s mission, especially as it recovers from the pandemic.

“The past year has tested and strengthened all of us in education. I continue to be inspired by the commitment and dedication of leaders in our valley who have put students first and been able to keep everyone safe in our schools,” Miller said. “Eagle County School District is a proven leader across the state during this challenging time.”

Miller has a Bachelor of Art in Applied Arts and Sciences from San Diego State University, and her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Colorado, Denver. Miller completed her Administrative License from Adams State University.