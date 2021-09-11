Never forget: Valley veterans and first responders pay tribute on 20th anniversary of 9/11 Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com People pay their respects during the presentation of the colors and national anthem for the 9/11 event Saturday in Edwards. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily A processional makes its way to Freedom Park for the 9/11 Memorial Saturday in Edwards. The processional began in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily A 9/11 Memorial was held on the 20th anniversary of the attacks Saturday at Freedom Park in Edwards. The limestone in the center of the image is a piece of the Pentagon, the only piece in Colorado. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily The American flag flies with a piece of the Pentagon on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Saturday in Edwards. Eagle County has lost three servicemen since the start of the War on Terror 20 years ago. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily First responders enter Freedom Park for the 9/11 ceremony Saturday in Edwards. The event has been held for nine years. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate