RE/MAX Vail Valley acquired by RE/Max Elevate of Louisville

RE/MAX Elevate has announced its acquisition of RE/MAX Vail Valley. The move expands RE/MAX Elevate’s presence into the Vail Valley market and grows its network of agents to over 150 across Colorado.

Maintaining its Edwards office space in the Riverwalk complex, RE/MAX Vail Valley will rebrand as RE/MAX Elevate Vail Valley while incorporating RE/MAX Elevate’s elite marketing and technology solutions.

“RE/MAX Elevate is excited about a synergistic connection between the Front Range and the Vail Valley,” said Jay Kalinski, owner of RE/MAX Elevate. “Our brokerage has developed sophisticated search and marketing tools which underpin the entire buyer and selling process. We look forward to integrating this with our team of talented agents in Vail.”

RE/MAX Elevate, headquartered in Louisville, is the sister franchise of RE/MAX of Boulder, one of the leading RE/MAX offices in the world.