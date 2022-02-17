Slifer Smith & Frampton giving arm donates $98,500

The Charitable Foundation of Slifer Smith & Frampton has announced it has just completed its annual grant review process and will donate $98,510 to 46 local organizations in Eagle County.

“Since the Foundation was founded in 2015, we have donated more than $2.3 million to local organizations,” said Shawna Topor, Slifer Smith & Frampton executive vice president and board member. “We select organizations based on our foundation’s mission to support local community through needs-based giving with a focus on family, youth enrichment, and environmental stewardship.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton has been an active supporter of a variety of community organizations in Eagle County for many years. “We recognize that investing in our community is a fundamental part of what makes Eagle County a great place to live,” Topor said. “In order to increase our giving capabilities and outreach, The Foundation was established in 2015 and has been growing our impact ever since. We are proud to call this beautiful valley home, and love giving to organizations that tirelessly work to make it better.”

Local organizations were selected based on the principles of the Foundation’s mission statement. Groups include: Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Eagle County Pride, Eagle River Youth Coalition, Education Foundation of Eagle County, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, Small Champions, SOS Outreach, Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation, and Vail Veterans Foundation. The grant cycle opens in October of each year and closes in November when the board meets to allocate grants. Additionally, the Foundation and Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers and staff donate their time to river and highway clean ups, Habitat for Humanity build days, adopt-a-trail crew days and more.

“Slifer Smith & Frampton was born in the Vail Valley and is woven into the fabric of this community,” Topor said. “As we celebrate our 60th year in business in 2022, our roots in the Vail Valley remain stronger than ever. This is something for which we are immensely proud of.”

For more information, go to vailrealestate.com/the-ssf-foundation/ .