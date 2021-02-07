Time Machine: 30 years ago, Eagle sends a community valentine to the troops

Thirty years ago, in the lead-up to Operations Desert Storm, downvalley residents gathered for a community photo shoot planned as a valentine message to local service memberts stationed in the Middle East.

Eagle Valley Enteprise file photo

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 11, 2016

A bill requiring adequate snow tires while navigating Colorado’s High Country highways passed the state House of Representatives and was headed to the state Senate. Diane Mitsch Bush was the bill sponsor.

History Colorado recognized author Richard Perskey’s book “Boom Town to Ghost Town: The Story of Fulford” with an award honoring “significant contributions to the advancement of Colorado history.”

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 10, 2011

Eagle’s Tanner Coulter was one of the competitors at Denver’s Big Air event.

The Eagle Town Board agreed to contribute $10,000 for the Eagle County Regional Airport Marketing effort.

Eagle resident Amy Blakey won Freestyle Magazine’s search for a national Lange girl.

Eagle Ranch residents reported multiple sightings of bald eagles in the neighborhood.

20 years ago

Week Feb. 8, 2001

Construction of the Eagle Ranch Pavilion was nearly finished.

Building permit numbers were on a downward trajectory valleywide, but several large projects including the $50 million Ritz Carlton in Beaver Creek, were keeping property valuation figures high.

Gypsum got its first stoplight, located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle Valley High School.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 15, 1991

The front page of the Eagle Valley Enterprise featured a community photo valentine for local U.S. military service members deployed in the Middle East. ABC News correspondent John Quinones and a three-person network team traveled to Eagle to record a segment about the local effort. The Denver Post featured the story on its front page.

“I think this was one of the best things we could have done for the troops,” said Charlotte Jordon of Gypsum. He son, Bill, was stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Storm. She had spoken to her son the previous evening and told him about the town’s valentine. “I said ‘Billy, you won’t believe what the town has done for you guys.’ He was really excited about it. He’ll be tickled to see it.”

Local rancher John Benton died in a plane crash near Dome Peak in Routt County. Two other passengers and the pilot also died in the crash.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 12, 1981

Gene Gallegos resigned as superintendent of Eagle County School District effective June 30. Gallegos had worked for the district for three, tumultuous years.

A study of Eagle County finances concluded that the operation was less than one year away from being $1.5 million in debt. Financial consultant Stan Berstein concluded the county wouldn’t be able to support its existing base operations and service levels beginning in 1982 if it did not increase its property tax mill levy by seven to nine mils.

Twenty Eagle County Boy Scouts and their leaders planned to attend the National Scout Jamboree in A.P. Hill, Virginia.

The Eagle River Land Company advertised presales for the first three units of the Riverview Townhomes at Eagle River Estates. Prices were $73,500 for interior units and $74,500 end units.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 11, 1971

Vail residents prepared for a Feb. 23 election to increase Vail’s sales tax from 2% to 3%.

Under a headline that read “Skiing is Great!” the Enterprise reported “February storms have added plentiful power at all elevations and Vail’s fleet of snow cats and packing machine have rolled everything smooth except the steepest slopes, where the experts do their own packing with the powder boards.”

Leonard Horn of Wolcott resigned as a member of the Colorado State Agriculture Commission after “long and dedicated service.” Governor John Love appointed Williams A. Stephens of Sweetwater to fill Horn’s seat on the commission.

EVHS wrestlers Pat Day and Dale Jacox were set to compete at the Colorado State Tournament.

Raenette Yost of EVHS was named to the All Tournament Cheerleader Squad for the Gore Yampa League.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 9, 1961

The downvalley communities of Eagle and Gypsum were experiencing unseasonably warm weather and a lack of snow. The Enterprise noted conditions were a far cry from reports a decade earlier.

In its review of accomplishments during 1960, the Eagle Chamber of Commerce cited Eagle County’s purchase of land on the north side of the Eagle River and the plan to developer a fairgrounds site in that area.

To mark National Beauty Salon week, the Silver Eagle Barber and Beauty Shop offered permanent wave treatments for $10.

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 8, 1951

“It was COLD outside Feb. 1 and we wont’ have to wonder if the groundhog saw his shadow the following day because even a dumb animal wouldn’t venture out in this weather — 56 BELOW,” the Enterprise reported. The Eagle Valley was the second-coldest place in the nation that week and the low temperature broke a previous record of -46.

Both teams played “mighty nice ball” but Eagle County High School bested Eagle High School in both games of a basketball double header.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Fancy Pants” starring Bob Hope and Lucille Ball.

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 14, 1941

The Eagle Community Auction was scheduled for March 8. Locals were advised that anyone who had anything to sell — livestock, machinery, furniture, household items and more — was welcome to participate.

The Avon Stockgrowers Association solicited applications for its range rider position.

In international news, Adolf Hitler told the German people to expect exceptional events during 1941. He predicted it would be Germany’s victory year and promised the country’s land invasion of Britain would commence, without fail, in the spring.