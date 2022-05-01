Time Machine: 30 years ago, Eagle Valley native son Pat Day wins Kentucky Derby

In this May 2, 1992, file photo, jockey Pat Day pats Lil E. Tee after winning the 118th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

5 years ago

Week of May 4, 2017

Members of the town board voted to suspend Eagle Town Manager John Schneiger for two weeks, with pay, following his performance review. Schneiger had been employed by the town for one year.

David Witt of Eagle celebrated his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His brother Ben was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.

10 years ago

Week of May 3, 2012

With a growth in population, the town of Eagle reported a gain in sales tax revenues. However, there was still considerable leakage in the community — meaning residents regularly shopped for goods and services online or outside of town.

Sarah Hibbs and Damien Atencio were crowned Eagle Valley High School prom queen and king.

Sean Minnett of Eagle successfully completed the Colorado Rockies Grounds Crew Challenge during a home game at Coors Field.

20 years ago

Week of May 2, 2002

Three dogs from the Upper Kaibab area died after they were poisoned. The animals had consumed hamburger laced with antifreeze. Police were searching for a suspect.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies believed they knew who had been spray painting a “Sur 13” tag around Gypsum, but said they needed more evidence for an arrest. The suspect was a 16-year-old who was reportedly recruiting other teens into a branch of a Los Angeles-area gang.

30 years ago

Week of May 7, 1992

Eagle Valley High School graduate and hometown hero Pat Day won the Kentucky Derby riding Lil E. Tee. “Pat Day is the kind of guy who, while enjoying the national publicity of a Kentucky Derby win, telephones his hometown newspaper and asks to thank his friends for all the support they have shown him over the years,” noted the Enterprise story.

Bill Beasley of Eagle and Deena Eaton of Gypsum were elected to the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation Board.

Beasley’s Food Town in Eagle received approval from the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission for a 5,000-square foot expansion.

40 years ago

Week of May 6, 1982

The Eagle County commissioners applied for a federal Housing and Urban Development grant to build a senior housing project in Eagle.

Eagle’s new town attorney — Ed Sands — presented draft rules for new development fees.

Glen T. Miller, the Canon City man who had purchased the New Jersey Zinc Mine and the Gilman area, said the mine would continue operations. He added his plan actually included expansion to open up more jobs. Miller said the town of Gilman would be renovated to serve as affordable housing for local workers.

The Enterprise reported “The Eagle Valley school system is leaping into the computer age with a set of new Apple II Plus machines planned for use in next year’s curriculum.” Five of the machines were slated for use at Eagle Valley High School and six were slated to go to Battle Mountain High School.

Danelle Starr and Mark Beagley were crowned Eagle Valley High School prom queen and king.

50 years ago

Week of May 4, 1972

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce began planning for its annual Flight Days celebration. The 1972 event theme was “The Good Ol’ Days.”

The junior class at Eagle Valley High School planned a steak fry fundraiser. The price was $3.75 for adults and included a 10-ounce steak, beans, potato salad, rolls and beverage. The cost for kids was only $1 but that meal featured a hamburger in place of steak.

60 years ago

Week of May 3, 1962

“A long and determined effort to keep the Federal Aviation Agency Flight Service Station here on a fully staffed basis paid off,” the Enterprise reported. “Threats of closing the station had hung fire for several years.” The newspaper said the threat had gained traction in recent months when the FAA announced it would move flight control operations to Grand Junction and station all local FAA personnel there.

A.B. Koonce of Eagle contributed a front-page opinion article that stated, “It is unfortunate for our community that there is some criticism being expressed toward the Yeoman Park-Gypsum project. This project includes a storage reservoir at Yeoman and a capacity to carry water to undeveloped, yet viable, agricultural land.”

70 years ago

Week of May 1, 1952

The official temperature recorded at the county airport was 74 degrees, just one degree cooler than the 75-degree weather recorded in Denver. The Enterprise noted the spring weather was welcome, after a long and rugged winter. The newspaper said snow in the area had practically disappeared overnight.

Eagle County business man Ross Chambers was selected to judge a tractor rodeo planned in Platteville.

Audrey K. White, secretary for the local Selective Services Board, reminded young men in Eagle County that they were required to register for the draft when they reached their 18th birthday. She also reminded men who were already registered to “keep their local board informed as to their whereabouts at all times.”

The Colorado Republican Assembly overwhelmingly backed General Dwight D. Eisenhower as the party’s presidential nominee.

80 years ago

Week of May 1, 1942

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution prohibiting Japanese “evacuees” from settling in the area. The resolution instructed the county sheriff and his deputies to remove any Japanese person who might be passing through the area within 24 hours of their arrival unless such persons were placed within a concentration camp or center operated by an agency of the United State government.

A Chinese Relief Drive was launched in Eagle County. Drive organizers noted that China was struggling to address citizens’ hunger and even starvation and had been at war with Japan for five years. “Any relief we might give them is one step nearer to victory for ourselves,” the Enterprise reported.

Eagle County High School’s Class of 1942 numbered 18 students.