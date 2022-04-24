Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle Valley Enterprise editor Marilla McCain dies

Marilla Reynolds McCain served as the editor and publisher of the Enterprise for three decades after taking over the newspaper from her father, Adrian Reynolds. She was a master at operating the newspaper’s linotype machine, shown above.

Pam McCain Schultz/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of April 28, 2017

The town of Eagle responded to the controversy related to how its plans for the Eagle River Park showed park development on private land. “We acknowledge and realize that our early concept drawings for the park, and especially for its connection to Chambers Park, did show development on the Barnes Ranch property on the north side of the river and may have been misleading,” read the town’s statement.

More than 60 interested citizens turned out for an open house to discuss future biking, hiking and motorized trails around the Gypsum area. “This meeting wasn’t just for mountain bikers and the town wants to create an experience for everybody. The goal was to get everyone in the same room,” said Gypsum Town Manager Jeff Shroll.

10 years ago

Week of April 26, 2012

Visa released results from a national survey that showed families planned to spend an average of $1,048 per student on prom celebrations. But Eagle Valley High School students Kiah Fricker and Ayren Hart said that figure was balderdash. Their entire budget, which included a new dress purchase for her and a tux rental for him, along with dinner and transportation, totaled only $665.

Stone Creek Charter School announced plans to expand into Gypsum. The school’s planned location was the former US Bank near Costco.

The Colorado Department of Transportation offered the historic green U.S. Highway 6 bridge, that spanned the Colorado River at Dotsero, for sale. CDOT noted the bridge was slated for replacement so the new owner would have to relocate the old structure.

20 years ago

Week of April 25, 2002

Both the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District had tax increase questions on the spring ballot. The fire district wanted funding to hire six full-time firefighters. The rec district wanted funding for additional programs along with maintenance and upkeep money for a new swimming pool and ice rink planned near Eagle Ranch.

The Eagle Valley High School track team was breaking records at every meet. Chris Gamble placed first in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump and in the process, he broke event records for the Demon Invitational meet in Glenwood Springs.

Week of April 30, 1992

The pedestrian bridge that once spanned Interstate 25 near 64th Street in Denver arrived at its new home in Gypsum. One section of the bridge was placed near Gypsum Creek just below Estes Lane and the other two were situated just north of the U.S. Highway 6 bridge.

After learning about a petition drive to bring the issue to the voters, the Eagle Town Board opted to call a special election regarding the town’s proposed municipal golf course project.

David Smith and Lynette Satterfield were crowned Eagle Valley High School prom king and queen.

Eagle Valley High School senior Travis Kirby took the Northwestern League Discus Championship for the third consecutive year by throwing his all-time best — 146 feet and 1 inch.

40 years ago

Week of April 29, 1982

The WECMRD board of directors voted to fund $1,000 for materials and equipment earmarked for construction of a Little League field in Gypsum. The action was significant for a couple of reasons. It marked a new rec district policy of financial support for recreation programs and signaled that by funding such programs, WECMRD was postponing construction of a swimming pool in Eagle.

Eagle resident Pat Carlow announced his candidacy for Eagle County Commissioner.

Students at Eagle Valley Elementary School participated in a balloon launch to celebrate National Library Week. Students tied messages to their balloons, including their names and the title of their favorite books.

50 years ago

Week of April 27, 1971

Marilla Reynolds McCain, editor and publisher of the Eagle Valley Enterprise, died. She literally grew up in the Enterprise office, under the tutelage of her father Adrian Reynolds. “A woman for firm opinions, she never feared to state and uphold a principle or cause that she believed to be the right one, even when compromise would have been the easier, perhaps more profitable, course,” read her front-page obituary.

The Eagle Valley Medical Board announced that an X-ray machine would be purchased for the Eagle Clinic in Reynolds McCain’s memory. She had served as one of the original clinic board members and she was instrumental in the community effort to bring a doctor to Eagle.

Bill and Esther Stanley announced they had sold their grocery store to their nephew, John Beasley.

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Colorado Highway Department’s selection of Glenwood Canyon as the route for Interstate 70.

60 years ago

Week of April 26, 1962

The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad filed a protest in Eagle County District Court against the formation of a local water conservation district. The railroad wanted rights-of-way excluded from the proposed entity.

A fire of undetermined origin gutted a Red Cliff tavern owned by Oney Duran. While the business was lost, fire crews were able to keep the blaze from destroying adjacent buildings.

Rock Creek, located in northern Eagle County, was described as “a roaring rampage.” The creek had flowed over its banks and partially washed out the bridge to the Keith Kirby property.

70 years ago

Week of April 24, 1952

Eagle Town Clerk Grace Cowden placed a notice in the newspaper that read “Complaints have been made to the town marshal about glass being broken out of cars by slingshots. It would be greatly appreciated if persons would assist in preventing this kind of destruction of property by advising and retraining their children.”

The search for a missing Denver man centered on the Gypsum area. The man’s wife said he had left home April 10 for a hunting trip in the Cottonwood region and he failed to return home. “His wife told officers her husband had been suffering from severe headaches for several weeks prior to his disappearance and she fears he is suffering from amnesia.”

80 years ago

Week of April 24, 1942

Registration for the national sugar rationing program was slated to begin in May. During the period between April 28 and May 4, no sugar sales were permitted.

Colorado legislators considered signing up the state for President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposed 40 mph speed limit program.