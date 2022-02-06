Time Machine: 60 years ago, fight at Red Cliff tavern leaves one man dead

A group of Eagle women gather outside of the Eagle Community House in this 1940s era photo. Eighty years ago this week, the Eagle County Selective Services Board announced the building would be one of the official World War II draft registration sites. All local men born between Feb. 17, 1897 and Dec. 31, 1931 were required to register for the draft.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 9, 2017

Polar Star Development presented a new plan for the stalled Stratton Flats property in Gypsum. The proposal called for 12 three-floor apartment buildings, 44 single family homes and 25 townhomes.

Doug Cupp was hired as the new chief of the Greater Eagle Fire District.

Eagle County Schools saved roughly $4 million dollars by waiting one month to issue $144 million worth of voter approved construction bonds. The bond issue included work at every school in the district.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 9, 2012

Eagle Valley High School prepared to host the Western Colorado 4A wrestling championships.

Developers of the proposed Eagle River Station project presented their financial analysis to the Eagle Town Board. “You look at the fundamentals of this project and they really don’t get much better,“ said Dan Lowe, one of the principals of RED Development, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company that proposed the project.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office busted a Carbondale man for selling fraudulent employment documents.

20 years ago

Week of Feb. 2, 2002

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees voted to sell the CMC building in Eagle and focus programming at the new facility under construction in Edwards. However, the CMC board did promise to continue offering some classes in Eagle.

The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District announced plans to present a property tax increase request to the voters in the spring. WECMRD wanted additional money to build a pool and ice rink in Eagle and a recreation center in Gypsum.

Local snowshoe athlete Anita Ortiz took the $4,000 first prize at the North American Snowshoe Championships held at Beaver Creek.

Local teachers raised questions about a pay-of-performance plan being developed by Eagle County Schools.

Nordic skier Audrey Powell was the Eagle Valley High School Athlete of the Week.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 13, 1992

Tyler Faulkner, a 23-year-old Gypsum man, was shot in the right knee by a nail gun at a Bruce Creek construction site. The perpetrator in the shooting was a 43-year-old coworker. The incident reportedly began when the two men started arguing over use of an air compressor.

Eagle County reported the second highest dollar gain in assessed property value in Colorado for 1991. The county’s valuation increased by $121.3 million, an approximately 20% gain.

Gymnast Brandi Yeik took first place in floor exercise and second place in bars, beam and vault at a Level 7 meet in Denver. She placed second overall at the competition.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 11, 1982

The Colorado Supreme Court decided in favor of the City and County of Denver in denying conditional water rights from various Western Slope water projects. The decision affected conditional rights to nearly 170,000 acre feet of Colorado River water.

In other water news, Gypsum was looking at a $3 million price tag to complete a comprehensive water master plan. Eldorado Engineering of Glenwood Springs told members of the Gypsum Town Council that the community’s junior water rights could mean that Gypsum Creek would not provide enough water for the community’s future needs.

Tom Harned of Gypsum, the former Vail Associates manager of special projects, joined the Eagle River Land Company staff.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 10, 1972

The Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club planned a two-day race event at the Roy Mosher Ranch along Brush Creek. The club, which had teamed up with the Eagle Chamber of Commerce, hoped to bring in as many as 100 competitors.

Richard Peterson, president of Vail Associates, outlined plans for the proposed Beaver Creek development. The new ski area had been designated as the site for the 1976 Winter Olympic Alpine skiing events. Three to four chairlifts and five to six runs were planned for the initial development.

The Eagle Valley High School ski team competed at the Durango Invitational. Kathy “Ki-Ki” Chandler finished seventh overall and Debbie Schiessl finished in 10th place.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 8, 1962

A fight at a Red Cliff tavern resulted in the death of one man and severe injuries to another. Frank Vigil died from a gunshot wound sustained in the incident.

Eagle Grade School teacher Laurene Knupp shared essays written by her social studies students. “I am glad that we do not live in Russia, where all the people are sad,” wrote one student.

Sara Squires, a graduate of Red Cliff High School, was crowned Carnival Queen at Western State College.

Olesen Motors in Eagle advertised a 1957 Plymouth two-door sedan for sale. The asking price was $390 for what was described as “a clean car with lots of miles left.”

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 7, 1952

The Eagle Valley Telephone Company announced plans to convert to a “modern, common battery service.” The change meant the communities of Gypsum and Wolcott would gain dial service.

Citizens in Minturn collected $726.72 in the countywide polio drive. “The amont equals the total raised in the county during the 1951 drive,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle Community Playhouse announced plans to stage an Irish minstrel performance.

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 6, 1942

The nationally touring Rio Grande Food for Freedom Train was scheduled to visit Eagle. Described as “the most elaborate demonstration ensemble ever attempted by the railroad” the exhibit included seven exhibit cars and a lounge car.

The Eagle County Selective Services Board announced locations for draft registration. All local men born between Feb. 17, 1897, and Dec. 31, 1931, were required to register for the draft. The registration sites included the Eagle Community House, the Ladies Aid building in Gypsum, Yost’s Store in Dotsero, Beardon’s Store in Burns, the Colorado River Schoolhouse and the YMCA building in Minturn.

In national news, the U.S. government announced plans to begin rationing sugar and to cut back on “indiscriminate knitting of sweaters” because of a possible wool shortage.