Troy Lange chosen as interim executive director of exceptional student services for Eagle County Schools

Troy Lange has been selected as the interim executive director of Exceptional Student Services for Eagle County Schools.

Eagle County School District announced recently that Troy Lange has been selected as the interim executive director of Exceptional Student Services for the 2022-2023 school year. While Lange’s start date is still to be determined, he will begin prior to the start of the academic year.

Lange most recently served as the executive director of Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services) from 2017 to 2019, and before that was the executive director of Mountain BOCES from 2008 to 2017. BOCES strives to provide support and enhance the greater good for students across the school districts they represent.

Lange’s work with these organizations as well as his multitude of years as a school psychologist and work with special education make him a great addition to Eagle County School District’s Exceptional Student Services team, the district said in a release announcing the move.

“Dr. Elliot has left the department in a terrific spot and we couldn’t be more excited for Mr. Lange to step in and continue the excellent work they are doing,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “We are confident that Troy’s experience will make for a seamless transition as he leads the team into the 2022-23 school year.”

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Master’s in Education from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, Lange spent the next 13 years as a school psychologist before taking on his role as the director of Special Projects at Mountain BOCES. He then became its director of special education before taking the helm as executive director.

After moving over to Colorado River BOCES, Lange oversaw both gifted and special education and also worked to implement an alternative licensure program for the organization.

Over the past 30 years, Lange has received a myriad of awards and recognition at both the local and state levels, most recently being named the Roy G. Brubacher Outstanding Administrator from the Colorado BOCES Association in 2019.

He has also led numerous trainings, including Franklin Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, Four Disciplines of Execution, and Four Essential Roles of Leadership. Lange’s experience has led him to sit on various task forces and review panels as well, all in support of exceptional student services and many led by the Colorado Department of Education and other state level agencies.

“I’ve committed my career to this work and supporting students to achieve their goals and couldn’t be more happy to join an already amazing team and continue the work Eagle County School District has prioritized in their ESS department,” Lange said.