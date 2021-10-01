Vail council candidate Kirk Hansen in his own words





The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Kirk Hansen

Occupation: Association manager

Length of residence in Vail/neighborhood: 33 years and we currently live in East Vail

Community Involvement: Eagle County Planning Commission, Vail Recreation District (my first term was in the 1990s and my current term started in October of 2020), Vail Commission on Special Events, Vail Planning and Environmental Commission – one term, Vail Local Licensing Board, Vail Chapel (Board President of Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran), Vail Literacy Project, Vail Club 50, Vail Resorts guest services for five years.

Why do you want this job? I try to make a contribution to my community, state and country.





What has the current council done well? What could it have done better? “Done well” items include handling the 2020 pandemic, the town’s welcome center, the town’s new loading and delivery plan and working with Vail Health. The town has also done a good job on Gore Creek revitalization, the new roundabout, expansion of the town’s public works facility and its ($500,000) contribution to the Vail Interfaith Chapel project.

The council could have done better on jobs including the town’s marketing programs. I do not support the new Residences at Main Vail and the way that was done. The town also needs to do a better job cooperatively planning with Vail Resorts and planning additional recreation opportunities and planning the “civic center.” We also need better lighting and cleaning in the villages and better signage for the villages.

What’s your position on the proposed half-cent sales tax increase for housing initiatives?

I do support the .5% sales tax increase — non-food.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the town accomplish in the next two or four years?

Less emphasis (not zero) on Vail-funded housing initiatives. However, Timber Ridge West (Vail owned) needs redevelopment.

Continued emphasis on protected wildlife, our environment and sustainability. I support a review of all town-owned land and the zoning of that land. Booth Heights needs to stay open space and should be zoned accordingly.

With Vail Resorts selling more and more passes, it seems it is up to the town to control parking and control the number of people coming into Vail during peak season. I don’t support overflow parking on the frontage roads. When the town is full, it’s full, and people need to go to Avon or Summit County. Vail needs to have an app showing when the town parking lots are open and when they are closed to day guests. I would support a parking reservation system (via app) during ski season.

Dobson Ice Arena needs a recreation and possibly a second ice surface attached so the new arena can serve as Vail’s multifunction ice, events, civic, concert, convention, party, art, and sports arena. A re-envisioned arena with modern technology would serve the community well for another 50-plus years. I do not support a new convention center hotel attached in the old charter bus lot. Vail’s convention market (pre-COVID) has already been identified by the convention experts as mid-market for groups of 300-1000 people. Our current hotel base can handle our convention business.