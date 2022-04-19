Vail Council votes to begin process to condemn parcel

This story will be updated.

The fate of a parcel in East Vail targeted for workforce housing has closely divided Vail’s community and its elected representatives.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 4-3 to begin condemnation proceedings to acquire the parcel, owned by Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts earlier this month announced it would re-start efforts to build workforce housing on the 5.3 acre site just north of the East Vail Interstate 70 interchange. Council member Kevin Foley said at the time that the move could prompt the Council to begin condemnation proceedings.

While the parcel in 2019 was approved for a project — also by 4-3 votes by the Vail Planning and Zoning Commission and by the Town Council in rejecting an appeal of the earlier decision — the plans had gone dormant.

While Vail Resorts wants to have a project completed in 2023, there are enough changes to the plan that the Vail Design Review Board will have to approve those changes. While an application has been filed, the topic has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

The community split over the project has pitted those who believe the site is essential to add workforce housing and those who believe the parcel should be preserved, in large part to help sustain a herd of bighorn sheep that winter in the area.