Vail Fire to host ‘Fire Free Five’ info sessions

The East Vail fire station will host the Vail Fire Department’s first information session on its “Fire Free Five” proposal. The East Vail session is Feb. 28.

Vail Daily archive

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is hosting neighborhood gatherings to provide information and answer questions about the department’s proposal to help property owners protect their structures from the threat of wildfire.

As proposed, the ‘Fire Free Five’ concept would require a 5-foot-wide zone of noncombustible landscaping around all buildings in Vail.

Two informational meetings have been scheduled that will include a short presentation on Fire Free Five followed by a question-and-answer session:

Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, at East Vail Fire Station 1 at 4116 Columbine Drive.

March 4, from 2-4 p.m. at West Vail Fire Station 3, 2399 N. Frontage Road. The March 4 session includes a virtual option.

Representatives from the department will also be available at the Vail Annual Community Meeting March 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion to answer questions about the proposal.

While the Fire Free Five zone is currently required for new development and significant additions, the department is recommending communitywide implementation over a three-year period beginning in 2025.

Fire Chief Mark Novak said the proposal is the most critical step property owners can take to protect their structures from a wildfire. Creation of a noncombustible buffer helps keep embers from igniting a home and helps prevent the type of structure-to-structure ignition that occurred during the devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Novak said scientific studies released in 2021 have pointed to expanded risks to higher elevation communities such as Vail. Between 2001 and 2017, fires above 8,000 feet in elevation have nearly tripled in frequency and the number of acres burned compared to the previous 17 years.

Community members are encouraged to attend an information session to learn how the proposal can help protect structures while maintaining community aesthetics.

Adoption of the proposed communitywide Fire Free Five regulations will require review and consideration of an ordinance by the Vail Town Council.

For more information, go to vailgov.com/firefreefive or contact Fire Chief Mark Novak at 970-477-3474 or email mnovak@vailgov.com .