Vail hires firms to create Destination Stewardship plan
Plan is expected to be finished by year’s end
The town of Vail is a business. It’s also a community. Town officials this year will develop a plan to balance those things.
The Vail Town Council Tuesday agreed to spend just more than $169,000 on studies and research to create a new “Destination Stewardship” plan. The project will be headed by Better Destinations LLC, a firm run by Cathy Ritter, former head of the Colorado Tourism Office.
The plan is part of maintaining Vail’s standing as a sustainabile destination under the Mountain IDEAL standard. That certification was first awarded in 2017, but requires a destination to make steady progress in meeting its goals.
The study and report process includes:
- Data analysis: Data will include visitor counts, source markets and length of stay.
- Resident sentiment: The goal is to understand resident attitudes and preferences.
- Visitor brand perception study: The research will study how Vail’s stand on sustainable tourism influences its image and appeal.
- Sustainability analysis and recommendations: The analysis will document and review Vail’s current sustainable tourism initiatives
Ritter during the council’s Feb. 1 meeting noted that her firm has a history in sustainable tourism it can bring to the project.
The project will have a public kickoff Feb. 11. Ritter said the the ultimate goal is to identify the positive and negative impacts of tourism.
“We want a net positive for the community,” Ritter said.