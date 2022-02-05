 Vail hires firms to create Destination Stewardship plan | VailDaily.com
Vail hires firms to create Destination Stewardship plan

Plan is expected to be finished by year’s end

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Scott Miller
  

Vail’s Destination Stewardship program intends to find a balance between tourism and a livable community.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

The town of Vail is a business. It’s also a community. Town officials this year will develop a plan to balance those things.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday agreed to spend just more than $169,000 on studies and research to create a new “Destination Stewardship” plan. The project will be headed by Better Destinations LLC, a firm run by Cathy Ritter, former head of the Colorado Tourism Office.

The plan is part of maintaining Vail’s standing as a sustainabile destination under the Mountain IDEAL standard. That certification was first awarded in 2017, but requires a destination to make steady progress in meeting its goals.

The study and report process includes:

  • Data analysis: Data will include visitor counts, source markets and length of stay.
  • Resident sentiment: The goal is to understand resident attitudes and preferences.
  • Visitor brand perception study: The research will study how Vail’s stand on sustainable tourism influences its image and appeal.
  • Sustainability analysis and recommendations: The analysis will document and review Vail’s current sustainable tourism initiatives

Ritter during the council’s Feb. 1 meeting noted that her firm has a history in sustainable tourism it can bring to the project.

The project will have a public kickoff Feb. 11. Ritter said the the ultimate goal is to identify the positive and negative impacts of tourism.

“We want a net positive for the community,” Ritter said.

 

