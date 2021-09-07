Vail Resorts goes back to mask requirement indoors for all customers and staff at all locations

A sign greeting customers Tuesday at Vail Sports in Lionshead informs guests that masks are required inside the building.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts reverted back to face covering requirements Tuesday for all of the company’s enclosed indoor buildings, vehicles and yurts.

Local establishments like the Tavern On The Square restaurant, Vail Sports retail shop, Arrabelle hotel and the Red Sky Golf Club clubhouse and fitness facility informed visitors via signs outside the establishments on Tuesday that masks are required to enter.

Many Vail Resorts businesses operate adjacent to U.S. Forest Service lands and all of the U.S. Forest Service’s federal buildings are requiring masks currently. Those looking for information in person at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District office in Minturn, for example, will also have to wear a mask.

Vail Resorts, on Tuesday, said as a company, the health and safety of guests and employees is its top priority.

“In addition to the USFS mandate, the Province of British Columbia and the Provincial Health Authority have mandated indoor masks in British Columbia, which includes our operations at Whistler-Blackcomb. While these orders do not cover all of our operations, we believe this is the appropriate step to take now across all of our locations based on the evolving nature of the pandemic,” said Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack in an email on Tuesday.

Plack said face coverings are only required in enclosed indoor buildings, vehicles and yurts and are not required on gondolas, chairlifts or open tents unless required by local public health.

“We will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19 in determining necessary safety protocols for the 2021/22 ski and ride season,” Plack said.