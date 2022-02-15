Vail Valley Partnership receives honors from the chamber industry

Chris Romer and Erik Williams of the Vail Valley Partnership were both honored at the Western Association of Chamber Executives annual conference in Glendale, Arizona.

Three Vail Valley Partnership team members were recognized for their work in the chamber industry at the Western Association of Chamber Executives annual conference in Glendale, Arizona earlier this month.

Chris Romer, the president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, was named the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Russell E. Pettit Memorial Award. This award is given annually to a chamber executive in the West in recognition for a career of assisting those in the chamber business to attain higher professional standards and capabilities.

Romer is passionate about inspiring the next generation of chamber leaders, encouraging participation in local, regional and national associations, and leading by example. He is in constant communication with colleagues about the issues communities and chambers are facing. Keeping his finger on the pulse drives him to create meaningful content shared industry-wide.

Romer encourages the VVP staff to try new ideas, take risks and embrace change. He has spearheaded an organizational culture where the team feels safe to share ideas without judgment and to openly express one’s unique perspective. He leads by example in always thinking outside of the box and allowing VVP staff the freedom to take calculated risks.

Maren Cerimele, director of Membership at Vail Valley Partnership shared, “I recently saw a quote stating that leadership isn’t about having all of the answers, but is about having the confidence and courage to ask questions. This quote encompasses Chris’s leadership style, and I can safely say that each of us at VVP has learned this skill from Chris.”

Erik Williams, the director of Community Development at the Vail Valley Partnership, was named the recipient of the Gerald W. Hathaway Staff Person of the Year Award. This award is given to an outstanding chamber staff member for contributions made to specific chamber goals and for personally designing innovative new programs and systems that contributed significantly to the chamber’s development.

Since joining the chamber, Williams has embraced the idea and concept of using his role as a way to help local businesses and the workforce. He has led the efforts to implement the CareerWise Youth Apprenticeship program, which has resulted in a wholesale change in the way the Vail Valley community views talent pipeline development and growing our own workforce.

His efforts are not limited to workforce development programming. He helped to develop a workforce housing coalition, which used a variety of meetings to increase awareness not only of the community’s workforce housing challenges but also the solutions available at a regional and national level. He also started and leads local economic development programming such as our Community Resiliency Bootcamp and VVP’s trailing spouse program (MyPartner Career Network). He helped start The Partnership Podcast and serves as host for the podcast program.

Anna Robinson, program Manager at the Vail Valley Partnership, was announced as one of six new members of W.A.C.E’s Emerging Leaders Council. The Council was formed to identify and recognize future leaders (all under age 40) in W.A.C.E. and the chamber of commerce industry. Members of the Council will be asked to provide program feedback and ideas for the good of W.A.C.E. and will serve as advisors to the association’s board and president.