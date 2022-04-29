Vail’s free parking returns on May 1

Free public parking returns to the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

In anticipation of the transition, the town of Vail Parking Pass Office will remain open this week from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The office will close for the season at 4:45 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Current value card holders are reminded to bring their balance down to or near $0 to help with the transition to a new parking system, which will be installed in the coming weeks. The process to transfer the remaining card balances to the new system is currently being coordinated and more information for value pass users will be relayed as information becomes available. Value card holders are asked to retain their active cards to ensure a smoother process to transfer funds.

The Vail Town Council in May will review the proposed 2022 summer parking program, which will begin Friday, May 27. Until then, free overnight parking will be available until the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Vail Transit will transition to the summer bus schedule on Monday, May 2.

For more information, call the Vail Parking Pass Office at 970-479-2104, or go to VailGov.com/parking for information on frequently asked questions.