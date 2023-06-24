Eagle’s Becky Hesseltine offers psychic readings, guided meditations and other services

Becky Hesseltine

Business name: Becky Hesseltine — Psychic Medium and Meditation Facilitator.

Location: Eagle.

Date opened: 2018

Owner: Becky Hesseltine

Contact information: Go to BeckyHesseltine.com or email rebecca.hesseltine@gmail.com .

What goods or services do you provide? Private, one-on-one psychic medium readings (in person and on Zoom); small and large group mediumship readings in person and on Zoom); psychic and mediumship development courses; intuitive empowerment workshops; guided meditations and more.



We all have a natural sensitivity and connection to each other. This connection is rooted in love and that bond can never be broken — even when a loved one departs from this physical existence. I offer the experience of connecting to your own soul and the souls who are no longer with us physically. I believe we are all connected to each other but I happen to feel the draw to connect for others and be the translator of the universal language of love that is beyond time, space and physicality, that love language that connects us between the physical and spirit world.



What’s new or exciting at your place? This past school year I volunteered my time teaching the scientific benefits of meditation and guided meditations at Eagle Valley High School, which was the beta testing process for The High School Vitality Initiative . In addition, I volunteer my time offering the Free Community Meditation every first Sunday, which is a continuation of my long-standing Monday Morning Meditation Group, which is also free at 6 a.m. via Zoom.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I’m a Certified Evidential Medium, which means I successfully passed a series of five blind tests to prove the accuracy and validity of my mediumship. Being an evidential medium means that I give you specifics so you know that I am connecting with you psychically or with your particular loved one on the other side. I believe that it’s normal and healthy to be an open-hearted skeptic and to question the validity of the psychic medium you wish to hire.

Evidential mediumship gives clients important validations that touch the hearts of my clients. Because of my dedication to my healing art and being of service, I have gone through the vetting process to become a certified Evidential Medium and am on the provider list for Helping Parents Heal (HPH).

What can your customers expect from you? Folks who receive readings, participate in events, students of the courses I teach, and/or meditation participants often walk away with a sense or greater knowing that there is more to this life than the difficulties we experience in our physical lives. There is a greater intelligence that is loving you into life and our departed loved ones are still very much alive and that our relationship with the departed can continue to grow and strengthen between worlds.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I have my bachelor’s degree in health science with an emphasis in health education. I also have a masters degree in cross-cultural education.

I have a love for kids and teaching. I’ve also been in the corporate world for seven years with a Fortune 500 insurance company. My life took a different direction in 2017. During that time and in order to survive, I doubled down on my self-care and as a pleasant side effect I embraced my mediumship and psychic senses. I’ve been doing readings for people ever since.