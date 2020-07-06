Former town of Vail IT director arrested on charges of theft, misconduct

Ron Braden



Ron Braden, 54, the former information technology director for the town of Vail, was arrested July 4 and charged with multiple crimes including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer. The charges resulted from an 18-month investigation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Vail Police Department initiated an investigation after Braden’s resignation in November 2018 after he was arrested by Glenwood Springs police and charged with soliciting a prostitute. Braden worked for the town of Vail for more than 24 years.

Braden’s absence from the town of Vail exposed an elaborate scheme to defraud taxpayers over a six-year period. The Vail Police Department, 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the FBI continue to investigate and turn their focus to recovering stolen funds.

Braden was arrested near Minturn by Vail officers with an arrest warrant. In resisting arrest, Braden is accused of injuring two of the three officers on scene. The officers were treated for their injuries at the scene by Eagle County Paramedic Services and released. Braden was booked into the Eagle County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Braden’s alleged co-conspirator, Eric E. Nastri, 55, was arrested July 6 by Vail Police detectives at his home in Denver. Nastri was booked into the Eagle County jail on charges of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, forgery, money laundering and cybercrime.

Due to the scope of the investigation, the Vail Police Department requested assistance from the FBI. The FBI provided manpower and investigative resources. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney at 970-477-3433 or the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2200. All information can be provided anonymously.