Frontier Airlines discontinues service to Eagle County Regional Airport

Jennifer de la Cruz, the senior corporate communications officer for Frontier Airlines, last fall announced the airline's arrival at the Eagle County Regional Airport. The airline announced Friday it was discontinuing that service.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Frontier Airlines has informed the Eagle County Regional Airport it is discontinuing service to and from Eagle County, effective immediately. According to a release from their airport, the airline’s decision results from Frontier’s ongoing evaluation of route profitability.



“We are certainly disappointed by Frontier’s decision to cease service at (the airport),” Eagle County Director of Aviation David Reid said. “They have been a valued partner, and we recognize the importance of their ultra-low-cost options for our community. We remain committed to providing diverse air service for the Eagle County region and will continue to explore opportunities with other airline partners.”

Frontier last fall announced it would begin service to Eagle County from three cities — Denver, Dallas and San Francisco. The announcement included the possibility of mostly year-round service.



In a release announcing the latest move, airport officials said they appreciate the airline’s service and understand the economic realities influencing airline route decisions. Passengers with existing Frontier bookings beyond April are advised to contact Frontier Airlines directly for reservation information.



“Eagle County Regional Airport remains dedicated to serving the community’s air travel needs and will continue to work to maintain and expand air service options,” the statement read.

The airport continues to provide service from Denver on United Airlines and Dallas on American Airlines, and will also continue to have service on Alaska Airlines seasonally in the winter. Summer flight schedules can be found on FlyEGE.com .