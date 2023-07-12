Gypsum-based Emerge ID offers workforce training using multi-discipline approach

EmergeID CEO Chris Packert.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Emerge ID

Location: Gypsum

Date opened: I was asked by the United States Center for Coaching Excellence to deliver a keynote presentation in 2017 about incorporating the best practices of instructional design into the development of a scalable, replicable, relevant, engaging, and impactful tiered coach education curriculum. This event marked the dawn of Emerge ID.

Owner: Chris Packert

Contact information: Email here2help@emergeid.com

What goods or services do you provide? Emerge ID offers a turn-key approach to workforce training by bringing together our professional team members with expertise in LMS management, instructional design, graphic design, animation development, and video production. We can create all aspects of an engaging and professional training curriculum in one swift team approach.

Our services include:

Training and Development

Curriculum design and development

eLearning course development

Video editing and production

Voiceover talent

What’s new or exciting at your place? We have identified and hired an amazing team of content developers in the fields of LMS administration, instructional design, graphic art, animation development, and videography. The cohesion that I see among team members is just awesome. I am most excited about our future, which looks bright as we continue to grow and help people learn their craft.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Solidifying changes in skill development takes a strategy that includes a macro, meso, and micro approach. The macro approach answers the question, “What does the learner need to know and be able to do to succeed in their expected roles and responsibilities?” Answering this question creates the curriculum which includes the topics, key concepts, competencies, and learning outcomes that will be covered within the overall curriculum.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We involve our clients in the curriculum development process throughout the entire experience. They help us establish and review the curriculum framework, course manuscripts, course storyboards, courses created in the content authoring tool, and throughout the LMS setup and testing experience. We set up weekly Zoom calls and use Slack for brief conversations and to share documents. We also understand that our clients’ time is very precious, so we provide a very clear and concise communication process to maximize their involvement while reducing the time they spend reviewing our material. Building long-lasting transformational relationships is a primary goal of our business philosophy and an integral part of our longevity.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: The educational experience of CEO Chris Packert runs deep, and includes: Master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, and instructional design and technology; 11 years of teaching a combination of high school biology, chemistry and earth science; six years of instructional design experience working for a combination of NASA, The Marine Corps, American Public University, and Western Governors University; seven years working as the Coach Development Manager for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Olympic National Governing Body for skiing and snowboarding; 10 years as a ski instructor; six years as a Buddy Werner head ski coach.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Since many of our clients are located outside the Vail Valley, we frequently use Zoom for weekly meetings. We recently got a golden retriever puppy named Tony who loves to make an appearance on those meetings. Many of our clients start our meetings asking to see Tony and try talking to him over the computer. It’s hilarious!