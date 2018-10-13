In Avon, a controversial move will be discussed in building which was the subject of a controversial move

AVON — The Skier Building has a new name: Town Hall.

The building will host its first public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16, starting at 5 p.m.

Town staff began moving in last week as the space, located at 100 Mikaela Way, is ready to be occupied after a more than two-year effort to finish the building nears completion.

A roughly $3 million endeavor, the building's finish has transformed it from the core and shell that was purchased in 2016 to the habitable work space that guests will see on Tuesday.

While an official open house is scheduled for Nov. 13, Planning Director Matt Pielsticker said the Tuesday meeting will be the first chance for the public to get a feel for the new building and the meetings it will host.

Pielsticker described Tuesday's meeting as "a joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Advisory Committee to discuss site plans for moving the barn."

Recommended Stories For You

The more than 100-year-old Hahnewald Barn is a fitting subject for the first meeting in the new town hall; the fact that town staff has moved into the building means the former town hall site is now a location the barn could occupy — if the town council, residents and stakeholders can agree on the idea and find a way to pay for it.

DEJA MOVE

The idea to move town hall was met with controversy and resulted in a voter referendum to overturn the plan in 2015; voters rejected the council-approved plan to purchase the building with certificate of participation bonds at a price of $3.2 million. Later that year, the council approved an annual budget which had a $1.5 million line item for "relocation or renovation of the existing town hall." The skier building was later purchased for $1,525,000 without voter approval.

Much like the plan to move town hall, the idea to move the barn has been controversial, as well.

At the recent town council candidates forum, town council member Scott Prince — who is currently running for re-election — revealed the latest numbers on the idea to move the barn to the site where town hall is currently.

"Just last week I spoke with our town engineer, the latest budget number for Hahnewald Barn is $6.87 million," Prince said. "Which does not include site demolition or site costs for (the current town hall location)."

Recommendation on site plan

On Tuesday, the planning commission and the historic preservation committee are expected to make a recommendation on a site plan for the barn. The alternatives they will examine include different building orientations and locations for evaluation, however, "The area of focus for the site plan alternatives is the site of the old town hall, on the edge of 'Tract G,'" according to a press release from the town of Avon.

For those looking to familiarize themselves with the alternatives, site tours have been planned for Oct. 15-16.

Interested attendees are to meet at 950 West Beaver Creek Blvd. and should travel through the Liftview Condominiums parking lot into the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's treatment facility and meet near the entrance gates.

Tours will be up to 60 minutes in duration and be offered at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and 12 p.m. and 3 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

For more information, visit Avon.org/barn.