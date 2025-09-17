Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass brings love for the locals in Beaver Creek

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass will bring the songs of the Grateful Dead to the Vilar stage with a bluegrass twist.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Grateful Dead’s last word in its name is a bit of a misnomer, because their music and community never seem to die. And with Colorado’s mix of appreciation for bluegrass and Keller Williams’ loosely interpreted bluegrass styles of The Dead songs, it’s a winning combination.

A rotating circle of musicians make up his Grateful Grass, which results in not-so-traditional tunes. He has partnered with the likes of The Keels, Keith Moseley (String Cheese Incident), Jeff Austin (Yonder Mountain String Band), Michael Kang (String Cheese Incident), Reed Mathis (Tea Leaf Green, Mark Benevento Trio) Bill Nershi (String Cheese Incident), Allie Kral, Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Sam Grisman, Love Canon, The Infamous Stringdusters and the Hillbenders, the latter of which he’ll perform with at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

The new Love for the Locals concert series is a programming initiative offering extraordinary experiences at an outstanding value throughout the year. It replaces the Underground Sound concert series, which was only offered a few months during the fall. ShowLove Media/John-Ryan Lockman

Williams comments that performing different arrangements with his bandmates is so much fun that it should be illegal.

But here’s Williams’ warning: “If you like your Grateful Dead songs performed in their original way, or if you prefer traditional bluegrass, this is not the project for you. If you like singing along to Dead songs in that song’s normal tempo but dancing double time to the music, this is definitely your jam. A lot of people seem to dig it, and I dig them for that,” he said, adding that the history of The Dead’s music is improvisational in spirit, where various genres or traditions find common ground.

“Keller has created a joyful reinvention of The Dead’s catalogue through a bluegrass-forward lens, keeping the spontaneity alive through his always-inventive guitar work and improvisational style,” said Owen Hutchinson, Vilar’s artistic director. “He first launched the Grateful Grass project back in 2007 at a concert in Denver, and it’s grown into somewhat of a rare- and sought-after concept show.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The last time Williams graced the stage was December 2021, during the hybrid live-but-limited three-night residencies the Vilar Center hosted around pandemic shutdowns.

“It was such a meaningful moment for the Vilar and artists who performed during that season,” Hutchinson said. “The theater was open but presenting capacity-limited programming. Artists didn’t have many live performance opportunities where they could safely connect with audiences, but we took on that challenge at the Vilar with 50-person shows featuring artists who we thought would bring a sense of joy and comfort to our local community. Ever since then, we knew it wasn’t a matter of if Keller would return, but when. To welcome him back now with members of the Hillbenders — who rocked our audience with WhoGrass in 2022 in tribute to The Who — makes this performance even more exciting.”

This spring, the Vilar Center completed the largest capital project in its history to upgrade the facility with amenities like a new bar, bistro seating and dedicated coat check. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The show is part of Love for the Locals, which extends the Underground Sound series, formerly during the off-season, year-round. Love for the Locals offers expanded programs in a flexible ticket bundle, which comes with a free beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink.