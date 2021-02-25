Living an active Colorado lifestyle? Physical therapy should be in your wellness plan

Stacey Matzke Office Manager Nichole Swanson PT, DPT, Vail PT Owner Jennifer Martin PT, DPT, Tina Zoller PT, DPT.

About Vail Physical Therapy Vail Physical Therapy is an independently owned and operated physical therapy clinic that has served local patients since 1989. Owner Jennifer Martin, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, took over in 2020 from David Honda, PT. We strive to help every patient who walks through our doors rehabilitate from injury, heal from medical procedures, alleviate pain and empower them to lead a healthy, productive life.

Physical therapy isn’t just for people experiencing injuries or recent surgeries — it can be an essential part of a comprehensive health and wellness routine.

Vail Physical Therapy has been serving Vail and Eagle County patients for more than 30 years, treating everything from neck pain and headaches to back pain, post-surgery, injuries of hip/knee/ankle/shoulder, balance and vertigo and more.

In the Vail Valley where residents are regularly pushing their bodies with activity, physical therapists can help focus endeavors in sport, minimize injury and most importantly, feel better faster.

“If you have a moderate ache or pain, or something that’s been nagging, we can help manage it so you can heal and improve,” said Jennifer Martin, physical therapist and the owner of Vail Physical Therapy. “You don’t need a ‘significant injury’ to benefit from physical therapy.”

Keeping patients moving

Every person — no matter the level of activity— can experience some deficit in mobility, strength or flexibility. Vail Physical Therapy works with patients to identify these challenges in order to reduce pain and inflammation, restore and strengthen muscles to support active lifestyles and also minimize risk of re-injury.

“We take a unique approach by looking at muscle imbalances, joint and/or soft tissue restrictions, body mechanics and muscle sequencing patterns to find inefficiencies,” Martin said. “We then combine education for you on the injury or pathology, define exercises that fit your lifestyle, and help muscle re-education and movement patterns to return you to your desired sport and level of activity.”

Vail Physical Therapy can get patients in for an appointment quickly and offer injury education and pain relief.

“We are able to give some immediate relief and offer injury education, including guidance about what you should or shouldn’t do to help the injury calm down.”

This physical therapy diagnosis can identify deficits and problems and also direct patients to the most appropriate advanced medical care when necessary.

Expediting your return to activity

Martin describes physical therapy as a way to expedite a safe return to activity. If you’re worried about missing out on your favorite activity or workouts, physical therapy could be the answer. And as remote work scenarios have become more common, therapists are also seeing many patients for postural assessments and other desk job ailments and guidance. We are consulting with many people via Telehealth safely in their homes, all over the world.

“We’re the ones telling you HOW you can do things safely, so you don’t set yourself back further, not the ones telling you you CAN’T do something,” Martin said. “We help you get back faster and safer so you don’t have to miss out on your activities. We are your biggest advocate to get you back to your active lifestyle.”

Personalized, boutique care

Jennifer Martin PT, DPT, owner of Vail Physical Therapy Clinic

Martin took over Vail Physical Therapy from David Honda in 2020. She had worked as a physical therapist at the clinic in the late 1990s and again in the years leading up to the change in ownership.

“David Honda and Merlon Pusey really established this clinic as a premier independent physical therapy clinic in the Vail Valley, focusing on excellent personalized one-on-one PT care, ” Martin said.

It was thanks to Honda’s guidance that Martin went on to pursue a residency and fellowship to become a board-certified Orthopaedic Specialist.

“Those two years really changed the direction of my career as I recognized my definitive ability to improve patients’ lives through competent and comprehensive therapy,” she said. “We don’t take the place of what a medical doctor will do, but we perform an adjunct role and serve as the experts in musculoskeletal rehabilitative care.”

Martin also went on to get a doctorate in physical therapy so she could teach and provide health care at the highest possible level as a therapist. Jennifer has had the opportunity to treat and train numbers of professional athletes and performers, but is most fulfilled keeping individuals in her community active and healthy. She also has certifications in Trigger Point Dry Needling and Pliates. Jennifer is excited to provide the same high-level expertise and personal experience to the valley that patients have expected from Vail Physical Therapy since it opened in 1989.

“We have the honor of having many clients who have been with Vail PT for years. They are family to us and we appreciate that they continue to trust us with their care.”

Two other skilled veteran physical therapists have joined the team:

Nichole Boy Swanson PT, DPT: 20 years PT experience and 10 years in Vail/Avon/Eagle who also began her career at Vail PT. Nichole’s PT focus is manual therapy techniques for sports and orthopedic injuries and especially enjoys working with the elderly and those with vestibular disorders, vertigo and chronic pain.

Tina Zoller PT, DPT: 15 years PT experience and 12 years in Vail/Edwards specializes in manual therapy with skilled soft tissue and sport and rehab exercise guidance.

Stacey Matzke is Vail PT’s extraordinary Office Manager who is able to assist with any scheduling and insurance questions.