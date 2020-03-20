Mexican visitors to Vail suspected of taking coronavirus home with them

A group of 400 visitors to Vail during the Burton U.S. Open from the Mexican state of Jalisco are suspected of taking coronavirus back to Mexico when they returned home. Mexican officials are trying to find the, and in the meantime are asking them to self-quarantine.

Photo courtesy of Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro

A group of about 400 Mexicans who visited Vail during the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships in late February are suspected of taking coronavirus with them when they returned home.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Yahoo! Finance, the group flew in a pair of chartered aircraft from the state of Jalisco to Denver, then traveled to Vail during the Burton event in late February.

In a video shown across social media, Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro explained that when they traveled from Vail to Mexico, they did not follow up with health authorities.

Este video es para pedir tu ayuda y es de suma importancia:



Alrededor de 400 personas estuvieron en dos vuelos chárter hacia Vail, una zona de esquí en Colorado, EUA, varias de ellas con #coronavirus. Hoy están en Jalisco y representan un riesgo para los demás. pic.twitter.com/s7Z5R36gg0 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) March 18, 2020

After they returned from Vail, some of those people were diagnosed with coronavirus, Alfaro said in his video. They are “the main front of potential infections,” because several traveled to tourist destinations in the days after their return from Vail, Alfaro said.

Mexican officials have not yet found all 400 of those Vail travelers. In his video Alfaro asked them to self-quarantine.

“We need to take this seriously, we’re asking them to do what’s responsible,” Alfaro said in his video.

High profile business executives

The Jalisco-to-Vail contingent contained a cadre of high-profile Mexican business executives. Yahoo! Finance reported that Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, chairman of the Mexican stock exchange, and Jose Kuri, a relative of billionaire Carlos Slim, both tested positive after returning from Vail on March 8, with four other people on a private jet.

Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of tequila maker Becle SAB, also tested positive for coronavirus. He had been in Vail with his wife, Yahoo! Finance reported.

Last Tuesday, Vail Resorts closed its North American resorts and retail shops for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.