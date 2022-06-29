Obituary: Andres “Dre” Lozano

Andres “Dre” Lozano

October 21, 2000 – June 24, 2022

Our beloved Andres Gregorio Lozano “Dre” gained his heavenly wings on June 24, 2022. Dre was born on October 21, 2000 in Vail, Colorado to Taneshia & Oscar Lozano. Born and raised in Eagle County, he attended school K-12 where he graduated with the class of 2019 from Eagle Valley High School. Dre had a smile that could instantly cheer you up. He was a young man of many talents. Never could do one thing too long without wanting to try something new and exciting. But nothing excited him more than the honor of being not only a son and brother but a daddy. His pride and joy. He was the proudest girl dad around. In his free time Dre loved anything outdoors. Most of all Dre loved being around his family and close friends. He was always so excited for the weekend to come just to get together and plan what he was cooking and who was coming. He loved people, especially his people. Dre is survived by his parents, Taneshia & Oscar Lozano, Brothers, Angelo Lozano (Victoria), Antwon Lozano and Amani Lozano. Daughter, Layanna Lozano, Love of his life/Girlfriend Allie Rivera, Nephews, Mateo and Messiah Lozano, Grandparents, Brenda & Greg Esparsen, Maura Lozano, Great-Grandma’s Placida Esparsen and Ada Montoya, along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Memorial service will be on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Eagle Valley High School Auditorium (641 Valley Rd Gypsum, Co) at 10:00am. Reception will immediately follow in the school cafeteria.