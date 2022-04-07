Obituary: Arlene Stark Quenon

Arlene Stark Quenon

Provided Photo

October 19, 2021 – March 21, 2022

Eagle resident Arlene Stark Quenon died March 21, 2022, at Castle Peak Senior Life facility in Eagle, a few days after suffering a stroke.

She was a vibrant woman who will be remembered for her leadership roles with the Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle County Planning Commission, and the Eagle Chamber of Commerce. Arlene was gregarious, adventurous, and a friend to so many people. She enjoyed travel, was a competent fisherwoman, and had the ability to “light up a room” and make friends with everyone she met. She loved living on Brush Creek.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Max, and seven children (sons Max, Chuck, Sam, Pat, and Dan Quenon; daughters Jan Holt and Kay McCarty); 10 adoring grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family plans a celebration of life in June. A more detailed story about Arlene’s amazing life will follow at that time.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Arlene’s memory be made to the Land & Rivers Fund c/o the Eagle River Watershed Council, P.O. Box 1477, Gypsum, CO. 81637, landandrivers.org to be used for projects near and dear to Arlene’s heart or assigns as designated by the family.