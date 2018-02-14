Obituary: Catherine Kelley, age 74, of Edwards

Catherine Kelley, age 74, of Edwards, died on Jan. 24, 2018. It is traditional to say that we lost Cathy on that day, but it was the certainty of her faith that she is not lost but is now among her heavenly loved ones. She was raised in Southern California and lived for many years in New Hampshire prior to coming to her beloved Colorado in 1987. She is from a large, beautiful, loving family, which includes the McKittericks, Kelleys and McGuires.

She cared for her children, Jeff and Denise, and her grandchildren, Cole, Olivia and Connor, along with her extended family and dear friends. Cooking, love of the mountains and skiing always brought her a joyful smile. Cathy was affectionately called Mimi by her grandchildren and many of their friends. With a keen eye for design and architecture, she just completed her most recent home with a heavenly view of the mountains for everyone to visit.

Cathy's constellation of friends expanded when she first arrived in the Vail Valley. Friendships blossomed with her arrival in Arrowhead and the opening of the Alpine Club. The companionship shared with friends included skiing, hiking, tennis, adventure travel and a glass of wine at the end of the day.

She worshiped at Calvary Chapel and most recently at the Vail Church. Her faith was strong and evident in how she interacted with others, especially with her often-uttered assurances that "God loves you."

A celebration of her life will be held Monday, March 5, with a memorial service at Calvary Chapel Vail Valley at 4 p.m. and a reception to follow at Vista at Arrowhead. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Roundup River Ranch.