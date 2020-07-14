Obituary: Dr Susan Klein

Dr Susan Klein

October 20, 1961 – July 6, 2020 Dr. Susan Klein – Veterinarian, Loving wife and mother, outdoors woman, and adventurer, was surrounded by family when she passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 in Avon, Colorado. Susan was taken from us far too soon, but we find peace knowing God and the universe has a plan for her. Susan was always so special – a one in a million woman, who fell victim to a one in a million disease (Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease, CJD). Susan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and lived in many places before settling in Colorado. Here, Dr. Klein put herself through both undergraduate and graduate school at Colorado State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1983, and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 1988. Susan gave birth to her daughter, Meagan, in 1992 and shortly thereafter met her husband , Chris, in 1994. Chris moved the pair to Vail, Colorado, where he and Susan were married at quite a fun-filled event, hosted at Pinery River Ranch in 1998. Meanwhile, in 1996 Susan was able to realize her lifelong dream of becoming a sole practioner and, founded Alpine Meadows Animal Clinic (AMAC). Her strength, generosity, knowledge, wisdom, and passion for animals took her to unimaginable heights in her profession. Her compassion and mystical relationship with her patients made her a pioneer in the entire Veterinary community. Susan’s thirst for knowledge and willingness to share it led her to numerous National Holistic Veterinarian conferences where she was featured as a Keynote Speaker. She is survived by – Husband Chris (Avon, CO), Daughter Meagan (Copenhagen, Denmark), Father and Mother, John and Rosemarie Troka (Rifle, CO); Brother John (Shannon) Troka (Timnath, CO); Sisters Monica Troka (Littleton, CO) and Diane (Gerald) Yearous (Beaverton, OR); Brother and Sister in-law Tim and Dale Klein (Littleton, CO), Sister-in-law Karen Klein (Manchester, MO); with – Nieces and Nephews Miranda Yearous; Mazen Dauleh, Evan and Landon Troka. Tausha (Eric) Christensen, Kendall (Nate) LaCroix. A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held Saturday July 18th from 12:00 – 2:00 pm in the yard behind the Klein home, 630 West Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, Colorado, 81620. Additional information about the Celebration of Life event can be found on Facebook via the Alpine Meadows Animal Clinic Page. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Animal Charity. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Dr. Klein’s family.