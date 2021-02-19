Obituary: Elizabeth Himmes

Elizabeth

Himmes

February 13, 2021

Elizabeth Himmes passed away peacefully on Feb. 13th from complications of Alzheimer’s disease; she was surrounded by her family.

Born in London in November 1944 she never truly lost her English accent and was a Brit through and through. She had a dry British sense of humour and quick wit, loving puns and limericks. Being the rebellious one of the family she made her way to the States in 1965 and never looked back. She came to Vail in 1969 and spent the next 51 years indulging her love of the outdoors with everything Eagle County has to offer. She was an avid skier, hiker, biker and backpacker. She also loved traveling, including long driving trips across both the US and Europe.

Early in her Vail days she met Jim Himmes, a young Vail Ski patrolman. After a 10-year courtship they married and together raised two wonderful daughters, Catherine and Annalise. As a mother, Elizabeth was always there for her kids, willing to be silly with them often causing groans of embarrassment. She attended many, many sporting events, including acting as a chaperone for a high school dance competition in Florida.

Her careers included Vail Associates Food Service and East West Partners but her most important career was being a Mom. In later life she and Jim never missed proper afternoon tea at 4pm.

She is preceded in death by her parents Nora and Martin, and her sister Margaret. Surviving family members include sisters, Jane Turtle (Jeremy) and Susan Clark, nieces Kate and Hannah and nephew William.

A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will be held in the future when people can gather as a community.

Donations can be made in her honor to:

Alzheimer’s Association Tribute: Elizabeth Himmes

https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes

Eagle County Animal Shelter

https://www.eaglecounty.us/animalservices/animalshelter