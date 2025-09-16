Obituary: Georgia Wallace

Georgia Wallace

August 4, 1936 – September 8, 2025

When you asked Gus Wallace how she was, her answer was, “Some say perfect.” And she was.

Born in Globe, Arizona, on August 4, 1936, to Lucille and Jim Woodburn, Gus spent her growing up years in Globe. A stellar student, she received many accolades during her time at Globe High School. And as proud as her boyfriend was when she was named Miss Gila County in 1954 the title gave opportunity for family members to shower her with false praise when needed, which she took with good grace as she was awarded Miss Congeniality at the state pageant.

That boyfriend was the love of her life, E.E. “Gene” “Henry” Wallace from Miami, Arizona. They were high school sweethearts who maintained their romance for 54 years. Their life together was filled with many adventures as they raised their two daughters and traveled the world as an Air Force family.

Gus began her teaching career in Germany, taught in Washington state, and then Colorado. She was an absolute fixture at Eagle Valley Middle School. Mrs. Wallace was the teacher who always had a pencil to loan, was eager to give that extra time and a supportive boost, took time to listen to what needed to be shared, and to give her sage advice when asked. Her students remember her fondly and with an abundance of wonderful Mrs. Wallace stories.

An advocate for and devotee of physical fitness, she remained physically active into her late 70’s. Although she was game to try any activity, backpacking, running, biking and skiing were her favorites. Gus was also a knitting marvel producing Norwegian patterned sweaters that won prizes, and projects utilizing every conceivable form of the craft. Her quilting was equally creative and inspiring. When she relocated to Alaska she had an entire room in her home dedicated to her creative pursuits.

Gus spent her final years living in Chugiak, Alaska. Her home there was filled with her crafts and her golden doodles whom she smothered with love and attention.

Gus passed peacefully on September 8, 2025. Her final wish, ” I want each individual interested in my demise to complete one act of kindness to another person.”

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry Wallace. She is greatly missed by her family, daughters Lori Taylor(Mark) and Tina Wallace, grandsons Ben Taylor(Chelsea) and Jack Taylor(Lauren), great-grand daughters Emery and Briar Taylor, sister Lee Stevenson(Mark), nephews James Stevenson (Laura), Grant Stevenson(Cassie), great-niece Ava Stevenson, niece Carla Alexander (Jerry), sister-in-law Pat Baldwin, nephew Ken Rooney, and niece Libby Rooney.

Thanks for always being perfect, Gus.