Obituary: Henry Cruger “Hank” VanSchaack III

Henry Cruger (Hank) VanSchaack III, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 14, 2021 with friends and family by his side. Hank was born to Henry Cruger VanSchaack, Jr and Mary Louise Kountze in Denver on May 4, 1939. Hank had a gentle kindness that shined through his beautiful smile and bright eyes. He attended Morey Middle School, Phillips Academy-Andover and the University of Pennsylvania before settling in Denver. Hank was the last family member to work for the privately held VanSchaack & Co prior to its sale in 1979. He then went on to become Managing Partner at VanSchaack Holdings, LTD. Hank was a member of BOMA, a past President of the Colorado Arlberg Club and a retired team member at Vail Mountain Rescue. Hank loved the outdoors and the Colorado mountains, was an avid hunter, fisherman and balloonist. Until recently, he could be found cruising the slopes of Beaver Creek Resort. Hank and his wife Kate enjoyed traveling to France and Italy and shared time between homes in the city and mountains. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Timothy B. Knowles and his daughter Diana. Hank leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Kate Lucht, son Henry Cruger IV, daughter Leonora, 4 grandchildren, siblings Diana Cashen and David V.S. Knowles, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and countless friends. According to his wishes, no services will be held, but contributions can be made in Hank’s name to Food Bank of the Rockies, http://www.foodbankrockies.com or Vail Mountain Rescue, http://www.vailmountainrescue.com