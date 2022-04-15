Obituary: Jerry Rahe

Jerry Rahe

July 29, 1971 – April 6, 2022

Jerome “Jerry” P. Rahe, 50, of Eagle, CO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, James G. Rahe, and brother, Jeffry A. Rahe.

He leaves behind his wife Denise Centrone Rahe, sons Nicholas and Nathan Rahe, mother Peggy (Long) Rahe, siblings Jodie (Jeff) Runtz, Jim (Cindy) Rahe, John (Sharon) Rahe, Julie (Larry) Schulte and Jenny (Chris) Engel. Jerry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great friends.

Many know Jerry as adventurous, athletic, hard working, dependable and loving. He was a devoted father that loved to watch his sons compete in their respective sports. His favorite thing in life was spending time with his family and they all loved skiing, mountain biking, fishing, hiking and traveling together. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends fishing and hunting. He always looked forward to going “home” to visit his mom and siblings, and catching up with his friends. He was loved by many.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Eagle, Colorado on May 13th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Brush Creek Pavilion. There will also be a celebration service in Harrison, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the international not-for-profit Health Bridges International (HBI). A memorial scholarship is being developed in the name of Jerry Rahe, to support formerly homeless and abandoned children in the country of Peru. Contributions can be made on the HBI website (http://bhint.org/donate/ ) or mailed directly (P.O. Box 8813, portland, Oregon 97207).