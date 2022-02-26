Obituary: Keith Albert Tucker

Keith Albert Tucker

February 11, 1945 – February 13, 2022

Keith A. Tucker passed away peacefully in Grand Junction, CO, on February 13, 2022, at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Bynum Tucker; his son, Jeff (Allison Brooks) Tucker; his daughter, Heather Tucker (Nick) Zerbi; his granddaughters, Katie Zerbi, Emma Zerbi and Eleanor Tucker; his mother-in-law, Dee Crabtree; his brother, Dennis (Carolyn) Tucker, and his sister, Lynn (Jhan) Mattox; his sister-in-law, Stephanie Bynum; his nephews, John Mattox and Logan Tucker; his nieces, Laura Mattox (Paul) Taegel and Kasey Tucker; his cousin, Dirk (Shirley) Loren; and the entire Crabtree family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Diehl Tucker and Byron Albert Tucker, Jr.; his aunt and uncle, Doris and Bob Loren; and his niece, Lynn Anne Mattox.

Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, as well as a gifted business leader and entrepreneur. He will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched.

While he loved, and was loved, by many people, the most important person in his life was his wife, Laura. He adored her and it is fair to say that meeting and marrying her were the best things that ever happened to him. She loved him, supported him and counseled him for 29 years. They traveled the world and shared their adventures together. Laura turned him into a dog lover, and over the years they adopted J.J., Annie, Lily, Coco and his best hiking buddy, Sally. Keith and Laura were the center of each other’s universe and Laura will miss him forever.

Keith was born on the South Side of Chicago, IL, on February 11,1945. In 1952, the family moved to Highland Park, IL. They moved again in 1959 to Dallas, TX. Keith graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas in 1963 before attending the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 where he earned a BA in accounting and became a CPA. He won the National Intramural Handball Championship as an undergraduate. In 1970, he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin Law School with a JD. Keith remained an enthusiastic Longhorn for the rest of his life.

Keith married Nelda Blackshere in Houston in 1967. They raised two children together, Jeffrey Keith Tucker and Heather Lynn Tucker Zerbi. In 1993, he married Laura Bynum, from Birmingham, AL. Keith and Laura were soulmates for the remaining 29 years of his life, enjoying friends, family and the outdoors together.

Keith started his career in 1970 as a tax accountant with Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co. (now KPMG), where he rose quickly and became a partner in just five years. Always quick to spot an opportunity overlooked by others, he chose to specialize in the taxation of life insurance companies and became a global expert on the topic. In 1982, he became Peat Marwick’s national director of insurance and co-authored a textbook on the subject, entitled Federal Taxation of Insurance Companies, 1982. His family loved to tell him that his book was, by far, the best book on insurance taxation, circa 1982! Keith’s career at Peat Marwick moved his family from Dallas to New York City in late 1983, when they embarked on a new adventure that would change all their lives.

In 1985, Keith and his family moved from New York City to Little Rock, AR. Keith was hired by the late Jack Stephens and became a senior vice president of corporate finance at Stephens, Inc., specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

Not one to stay settled, in 1987, Keith chose to enter the then budding private equity industry. The family moved from Little Rock to Miami, FL, where he was a partner with Trivest, Inc. While living in Miami he loved SCUBA diving and water skiing with his kids, who still laugh about all the times he ran his speed boat aground in Biscayne Bay!

In 1990, he was invited to join the Board of Directors of Torchmark Corporation, a publicly held life insurance and asset management holding company in Birmingham, AL. In 1991, he became Torchmark’s vice chairman, and in 1993, the CEO of their holding company, Waddell & Reed, Inc., in Kansas City, MO. In 1997, he orchestrated and led Waddell & Reed’s highly successful initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and became chairman and CEO of the company. This was one of the numerous highlights of his storied career.

In 2005, he and Laura moved back to Dallas, where he had maintained a home his entire life. Always a trailblazer, Keith made his first trip to China in 2005 and became excited about the opening of that country and all the resulting business possibilities. In 2006, he co-founded Century Bridge Capital, a private equity investment firm in Beijing. Six months later, Keith’s son, Jeff, joined the firm and they remained business partners for the rest of his life.

Over the last decade of his life, Keith primarily focused on venture capital investments, which he found immensely exciting and interesting.

While Keith had a stellar career spanning many decades, it was his family that he was most proud of. He was the greatest father in the world to Jeff and Heather. He was an adventurer who loved to do big, bold, fun things with his family. In 1983 he took them on their first trip overseas – a 40-day trip circumnavigating the globe, covering 13 countries. Throughout Jeff and Heather’s lives, he supported and encouraged global travel, believing that exposure would change his children’s lives, as it surely did.

Every year since the early 1970s, Keith took his family on ski trips to Colorado. They went to Crested Butte, CO, in the 70s, to Steamboat Springs, CO, in the 80s and to Vail, CO, since the 90s. The Tucker ski trips were epic and a wonderful time for his children to spend time with him. Colorado was his happy place.

In 2004, his first granddaughter, Katie Zerbi, was born. In 2011, his second granddaughter, Emma Zerbi, came into the world. His third granddaughter, Eleanor Tucker, arrived in 2020. Jeff and his wife, Allison, are currently expecting twins in 2022, which Keith was elated to learn just two weeks before his passing. He loved his grandchildren more than can possibly be expressed. He wouldn’t tolerate being called grandpa, though – the girls all knew him as “Keef” when they were young and later as just “Keith.” At his home in Edwards, CO, he took the girls on numerous hiking adventures and celebrated them by building play areas on his hiking trails. “Katie’s Elk Camp,” “Emma’s Castle Trail” and “Eleanor’s Rendezvous” are special places to his grandchildren and a physical testament to his love for them.

Keith had many hobbies and, in typical fashion, pursued each in a big way. He loved bird hunting and frequently did so all over the world. He was a movie buff and has probably seen more movies than just about anyone in the world. He loved to ski, snowshoe and hike with his family and friends. Keith was a voracious reader across all genres. He also enjoyed staying fit and, at the age of 76, broke the dead lift record for his age class, lifting over 500 pounds! Of all his hobbies, though, snow skiing was at the top. He was an expert skier and had a deep affinity for the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Keith was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Cowboys, the University of Texas Longhorns and, thanks to Laura this past year, the Auburn Tigers. His family knew better than to plan anything during game time.

Keith led a big, full, adventurous and consequential life. He led a life of meaning, providing opportunity and encouragement to so many people. He brought us all laughter and joy. He led, challenged and encouraged all of us to strive for big things, achieve our dreams and lead healthy and active lives, just as he did.

Keith was a strong protector of his family, always wishing happiness for them all. His family knows that, thanks to Keith, they have everything they need to take it from here. They also know that he left this world doing exactly what he loved – skiing in Vail.

We all loved him unconditionally, as he loved us unconditionally – and we will miss him forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith’s name to the following charities:

Vail Avalanche Rescue Dogs, Donor Alliance, Heads Up For Hope / Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Eagle County Humane Society or Wayside Waifs.